F1 pundit predicts the pecking order for Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin at Silverstone

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok feels that Mercedes could have a great time at the British Grand Prix, given the track layout of Silverstone, which will affect their current competitors. He also added that the race could turn out to be rather difficult for Ferrari because of their aero design.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Chandhok predicted the performance of the cars at Silverstone, one of the fastest and biggest circuits on the calendar. Recently, the tracks have rather been in the advantage of a single team, but he feels that Silverstone could be different. Stating that it's a wind-sensitive track, he said that the Italian outfit could face potential trouble.

"It's very wind sensitive, very wind affected and that's bad for Ferrari their car has a very narrow, sort of small knife edge, in terms of the wind sensitivity and that could be problematic. So if this wind carries on to the rest of the week, that's a big problem for Ferrari."

He added that because Ferrari could be out of the top places, Mercedes could fight for podium places with Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. This is much like how the first couple of rounds of the 2023 season have been.

Chandok believes Red Bull will dominate, and then fighting for the remaining podium places will be the two teams.

"I would say we're going to be back to a Fernando versus the Mercedes and that’s great for the home crowd, right? If you can have George and Lewis in contention for the podium. That'll be. That'll be fantastic for the home crowd."

Mercedes boss hopeful of new upgrades in the W14 at Silverstone

The Brackley-based outfit had made much of a recovery after their upgrades in Monaco. However, the Austrian GP last week was rather disappointing for them.

Lewis Hamilton repeatedly talked about the car's pace during the race on his radio. Lando Norris in the McLaren, meanwhile, was able to pose a challenge to the Briton and had an amazing race owing to his upgrades.

Speaking to Autosport, Wolff mentioned the development that Ferrari and McLaren had in Spielberg. He added that Mercedes is bringing upgrades to Silverstone too, and there could be more competition.

"What I hear is that Ferrari and McLaren had an upgrade (in Austria), and that could be one of the explanations. But we're bringing one next week (at Silverstone)."

While Red Bull is at the top dominating, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari are competing with each other for second place in the 2023 season of Formula 1.

Poll : 0 votes