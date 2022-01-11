"Should never have happened" - F1 pundit on season finale in Abu Dhabi

Adding to the criticism of the FIA decision in the season finale in Abu Dhabi, F1 pundit Johnny Herbert believes the decisions made in the race were incorrect and left bad reviews of the sport. According to the Le Mans winner, they should have been at least two laps of racing towards the end of the race.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazine about the FIA's decision in the final laps in Abu Dhabi, Herbert said:

“This should never have happened and it should never again. This one leaves a bitter taste. Lewis had done absolutely nothing wrong, Red Bull had made the right calls on the strategy. Then it just seemed unfair that Lewis lost it when he had no chance of a fight.”

Herbert believes the interesting season that drew fans could have done without the bittersweet ending and controversy. While he feels the Red Bull Racing team had their strategies perfectly in place, he also believes Lewis Hamilton had an unfair disadvantage towards the end.

F1 pundit Johnny Herbert feels there should have been two laps of racing in the season finale

With Racing Director Michael Masi calling the Safety Car in before the penultimate lap, Lewis Hamilton was left with no chance. TV pundit Johnny Herbert, however, believes there could have been at least two laps of racing before the checkered flag. According to the former British driver's suggestion, that would have left room for the lapped cars to un-lap themselves as opposed to the reality where only some cars were able to do so.

Reviewing the decision and what could have been done instead, Herbert said:

“The track was clear, but there wasn’t time to let the unlapped cars past. They should have been released to race with the five unlapped cars remaining in between Hamilton and Verstappen. That way it could have been a two-lap shootout, with Max having to pass those cars before he got to Lewis. That’s more racy than giving Max such an advantage.”

Following criticism of the decision and the sport’s image taking a hit, F1 and FIA have decided to investigate the matter and clarify the same. There has been, however, a larger demand from drivers and teams to also get clarity over the regulations, after some inconsistent steward decisions throughout the season.

