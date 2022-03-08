F1 to race at Imola till 2025

It was announced earlier today that F1 will continue racing at Imola until at least the end of 2025. This comes as the result of a three-year contract extension based on an agreement with Liberty Media.

The venue in Emilia-Romagna has been a fan favorite for several years, and makes for the second Grand Prix venue in Italy itself. The new contract is reportedly worth around a whopping $25 million per season. The fee, however, may be adjusted to be limited to $10 million in case the races are forced to take place behind closed doors once again due to the pandemic.

In response to the new agreement, as reported by Motorsport, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, said:

“I am very satisfied with the agreement reached with Liberty Media. It was a complicated contract, because it was made by us, which is a public body, with a private body like Formula 1. But the important thing is that we managed to confirm the GP in Imola until 2025.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke on the Imola contract extension, saying:

“I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025. The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.”

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix returned to the calendar for the first time in 2020 after 2006 to fill in for the races that were no longer possible to be held as a result of the pandemic. While it takes place in Italy, Monza hosts the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 to host sprint races in three Grand Prix in 2022

The new sprint qualifying format that was introduced in 2021 will continue in a slightly modified manner at Imola, Red Bull Ring and Interlagos in the upcoming season.

In an FIA statement, it was revealed that the feedback received from the 2021 F1 season highly influenced the modifications for 2022. The statement said:

“The Commission unanimously approved the three Sprint events for the coming season, incorporating a number of updates to the format based on the feedback of fans, media and teams.”

The 100km run from Saturday will determine the starting grid for the main race on Sunday. With a slightly tweaked points system, it will also make for an exciting race eve for fans.

