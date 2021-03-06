F1 Rumors: Ferrari to axe Mattia Binotto 

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto might be on his way out of Ferrari before the start of the 2021 season. If rumors are to be believed, Ferrari is looking at options beyond Mattia Binotto after two underwhelming seasons that saw the team plummet down the championship standings.

Ferrari decline since Mattia Binotto took over

Mattia Binotto took over from Maurizio Arrivabene at the end of the 2018 season. The Prancing Horse has been declining ever since his hiring. Their 2019 contender had the best engine on the grid but poor aerodynamic efficiency. Ferrari recovered significantly throughout the season and also took a surprising win in Singapore, but were unable to match Mercedes in terms of pace.

The 2020 season saw the team plummet down the grid with the new FIA engine directive leaving the team with an underpowered engine and an inefficient car. Ferrari finished the season 6th in the standings and questions were raised around the future of Mattia Binotto as Team Principal.

With regulations remaining similar to last year, it's hard to expect Ferrari to be able to challenge for the title this year. Which would make it three years in a row the Prancing Horse have been unable to mount a real title challenge.

New Drivers lineup at Ferrari

Ferrari replaced four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel with Carlos Sainz Jr. last year. The Spaniard will occupy the cockpit next to Charles Leclerc, one of the brightest talents on the grid. Sainz is coming off another impressive season with McLaren that capped off a successful two years with the team where he achieved his first podium while fighting for the win against Pierre Gasly at Monza.

Sainz will be teaming up with Leclerc in what will mark a new era for Ferrari. This will be the first time since 2007 that Ferrari starts a season without a world champion driving for them.

It remains to be seen how much the Maranello-based team can claw back on their engine deficit. Mattia Binotto revealed they were able to recover most of the performance loss from last year and had improved the aerodynamic efficiency of the car.

T-5 days 🤩#Tifosi, get ready to meet the #SF21 🥰



🗓 10.03.2021

⏰ 14:00 CET

🔗 https://t.co/OIVZRTLHGR



You definitely don’t want to miss our car launch ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tIklPkwm5D — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 5, 2021