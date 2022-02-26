"The purchased tickets are not cancelled" - F1 Russian Grand Prix promoter thinks race in Sochi could take place

Russian GP promoter Rosgonki has claimed that despite F1’s decision to cancel the 2022 race at Sochi, the event still has a chance to go ahead as originally planned.

In a statement published following F1’s announcement, the promoter confirmed that the contract to race in Sochi had been suspended by the Formula One Management (FOM). It, however, discouraged fans from seeking refunds for their tickets, claiming that the event could still go on, saying:

“The agreement between the official Russian Grand Prix promoter ANO ‘ROSGONKI’ and Formula 1 is suspended due to force majeure events... The purchased tickets are not cancelled – there is no need to get refunds for them now because it is still possible that the round will take place and will be held as previously scheduled... ANO ‘ROSGONKI’ continues its business as usual providing services to the Sochi Autodrom guests, as well as organising and holding motorsport and other events of the federal, regional and municipal level as part of the event calendar approved.”

Not quite the same... No, F1 has not said there'll be no Russian GP. They said it's impossible to hold it "in the current circumstances". Not quite the same...

F1 had earlier announced that it was canceling the Russian Grand Prix following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The announcement was widely welcomed by drivers and fans alike. Meanwhile, FOM is already looking for alternate venues to replace the Sochi track and could potentially announce its pick in the coming weeks.

F1 won’t have “any problems” finding replacements to Russian GP: Domenicali

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has claimed that the sport won’t have any problem findings alternatives to replace the canceled Russian GP. Speaking to the media on day 3 of the Barcelona test, he said:

“We have already proven in the last couple of years to be very flexible and not to have any problem in finding possible solutions to that. So, I can just confirm that could be an option for this year with no problem at all.”

Chain Bear @chainbear No Russian GP and perhaps no Russian sponsors and drivers at this rate. No Russian GP and perhaps no Russian sponsors and drivers at this rate.

After several venues were canceled in 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic, FOM managed to find alternatives within a short period. FOM is reportedly considering various choices for “strategic markets” that are believed to deliver the biggest benefit to the sport.

The 2022 season was supposed to be the most numerous in the sport’s history with a record-breaking 23 races originally scheduled. Meanwhile, despite vehement opposition from teams in recent months, the new Concorde agreement signed between the teams and FOM in mid-2020 allows the latter to expand the calendar to 25 races.

