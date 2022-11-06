F1's all-female racing series is 'a positive thing', claims Aston Martin ambassador

Aston Martin ambassador and W Series driver Jessica Hawkins believes F1's upcoming all-female racing series is a good thing for female race drivers. The sport recently announced that it plans to launch an all-female racing series that could help female drivers get into F2 and F3.

F1 News @MoreF1Daily | W Series driver Jessica Hawkins believes an F1 backed female championship is “only a positive” to bring in more women | W Series driver Jessica Hawkins believes an F1 backed female championship is “only a positive” to bring in more women ⚠️ | W Series driver Jessica Hawkins believes an F1 backed female championship is “only a positive” to bring in more women

The upcoming racing series will reportedly use F4 machinery and will be targeted at a younger generation of female drivers. Hawkins, who has raced in every season of the W Series, thinks the upcoming all-female category planned by F1 will only be good for its image. Hawkins told the media:

“Any championship that helps females out I think should be welcomed, and we should do everything that we can to welcome it. I also would like to think that it would work alongside W Series. I would hate to think they would ever be competing against each other, because that’s not what we’re fighting for here. It’s not who’s got the best championship, it’s how do we work together, because we’re all trying to achieve the same thing. I think it’s a positive thing.”

The W Series was forced to cancel its final three rounds of the 2022 season due to fundraising issues, leaving the future of the series in doubt.

The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP will take place as scheduled

The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP is set to take place as scheduled, the sport's officials have confirmed. Rumors of the race in Brazil being canceled emerged after protests broke out in the country following Jair Bolsonaro's presidential defeat.

Protestors blocked some roadways to Sao Paolo airport in a bid to protest the decision against their favorite candidate. To further fuel the fire, pictures of F1 cargo having been stuck in the protests emerged on social media, causing further cancelation speculation amongst fans. The sport, however, has confirmed that the race will continue as scheduled from November 11th to 13th, 2022. Being a high-downforce track, the circuit at Interlagos is likely to suit Ferrari and Mercedes over Red Bull. With quite a long straight into Turn 1, however, the RB18 is likely to be dominant in the final sector.

With early forecasts indicating heavy rain throughout the race weekend, predictions for the race have been turned on their heads with no clear favorite. The battle for P2 in the drivers' championship between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is still going strong and is likely to go on till the very end of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Poll : 0 votes