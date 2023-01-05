F1 could see a 4-week-long spring break in 2023 as Chinese GP-Portuguese GP mess continues

As the 2023 F1 season approaches, the sport is facing a weird dilemma regarding the race calendar. The confusion is regarding the Chinese GP and the Portuguese GP since both are trying to get a spot on the calendar. There could be a third outcome, however, in which neither of the two races is added to the calendar, resulting in a four-week-long break in April.

The Chinese GP was previously confirmed for the 2023 race calendar back in September. F1, however, soon removed the race from the calendar as COVID-19 restrictions increased in China in December. For a while, the spot on the race calendar was empty while the sport tried to find an alternate track to conduct the race. Rumors also emerged about Turkey and Portugal being top contenders to take the spot on the race calendar, with the latter pretty much confirmed as a replacement.

Meanwhile, China surprisingly announced that the quarantine phase will end after January 8th, 2023. Consequently, Chinese GP promotors contacted the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali, requesting to rejoin the 2023 F1 calendar.

As of now, the sport has not firmly decided on which Grand Prix to choose for mid-April. According to reports, a decision will be made in the coming few weeks. Though there are two races to choose from, there is also a possibility that neither of the two will get the spot. Hence, this could result in a long break in April between the Australian GP and Azerbaijan GP.

Carlos Sainz shares his thoughts on 24-race-long 2023 F1 season

Several drivers, including Carlos Sainz, shared their thoughts on a long season in 2023 with 24 races. The Spaniard mentioned how the long and hectic season will not affect him much since he is young and loves to travel the world. He, however, also pointed out how difficult it can be for others that work in the paddock.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Ferrari driver said:

"24 races is quite a lot, but I'm young and probably in the best phase of my career. So for me it's doable, I enjoy traveling and being able to be competitive. I'm currently living my dream as a Ferrari driver and I love seeing the world."

He further added:

"So I'm not a complainer about the calendar, but at the same time I do think it's very tough for other people in the paddock. A lot of people within the teams are away from their families a lot and that weighs heavily. So we have to look carefully at how we can get it right for all the people in the paddock, that there is going to be a right balance for their private lives. F1 will have to compromise on that."

Carlos Sainz also understands that not everyone would like the length of the 2023 F1 season. It can drastically reduce family and recreational time, which can take a toll on many.

