F1 star Carlos Sainz mind-blown by his 63-year-old father's 'monster' car

F1 star Carlos Sainz was amazed after riding his father, Carlos Sainz Sr.'s Dakar Rally Ford Raptor T1+ in Zaragoza during a test. The Spaniard claimed that his father was also "completely mad" for still competing with his "monster" car at the age of 63.

Carlos Sainz Sr. has a huge pedigree in the rallying world, having won the World Rally Championship drivers' title twice. He has also won the prestigious Dakar Rally on four occasions. At the age of 63, the Spaniard is still competing in numerous rallying events.

Recently, his son and F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr. paid a visit to his dad while he was testing his Ford Raptor T1+ in Zaragoza. The Williams driver documented the whole visit for his YouTube channel.

Sainz Jr. also drove the rally car and was left in disbelief after experiencing its power. He claimed that driving the car was one of the best experiences of his life. Speaking about the car and his father, Sainz also added:

"I didn't expect it to be so rough, so wild, so fast. [It was] top two or top three best experience of my life.

"It's how impressive these cars are, and it's impressive how my dad is driving a monster. He's completely mad, the fact that he still does this at 63 amazes me," he also said.

Before getting behind the steering wheel, Sainz Jr. also experienced what it was like to be a co-driver next to his dad. He explained that he was left extremely scared and stressed during the experience, and added that people did not respect co-drivers enough for their talent.

The former Ferrari F1 driver also explained that he had underestimated how difficult it was to drive a rally car when he saw it on television.

Carlos Sainz claims his father's car is "one of the best" he has ever driven

Carlos Sainz Sr. and Jr. at the 2021 F1 Testing in Barcelona - Source: Getty

After driving the Ford Raptor T1+, Carlos Sainz claimed that it was "one of the best race cars" he had ever driven. He also added that more people should experience becoming a co-driver in a rally car to truly understand the risks the drivers take.

Sainz explained that the car was almost asking him to push more when he was driving it.

"The car is amazing, it's one of the best race cars I have ever driven. It gives you a lot of confidence, it's almost asking you to push more," said Sainz.

Sainz then also told his father:

"My conclusion is that more people should try being your co-driver. Because then you understand what these guys do, which is crazy!"

Sainz sits 12th in the 2025 F1 drivers' standings after a mixed first season with the Williams team. Most recently, he claimed his first podium with the British team at the Azerbaijan GP, finishing third.

