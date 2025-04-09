F1 star’s girlfriend and Kelly Piquet steal the show at the Monte Carlo Open

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, was spotted watching the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters Open event in Monaco. Interestingly, she was accompanied by Williams' driver, Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson.

Verstappen and Piquet are expecting their first child. They announced the news last year at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and fans have been closely following Piquet's pregnancy journey.

Meanwhile, despite being in the final trimester of her pregnancy, Piquet has been keeping herself busy with various brand promotional activities. Last month, she was spotted at multiple fashion week events.

Moreover, earlier this week, Piquet attended the Monte Carlo Tennis Open event held in Monaco. She was invited by the popular clothing brand Replay. Moreover, she was also accompanied by a Scottish model and Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson. They clicked pictures and enjoyed watching tennis together.

That being said, Kelly Piquet also hosted a baby shower earlier this week on Max Verstappen's yacht. She wore a white gown and flaunted her baby bump while enjoying the celebration with friends and family. Verstappen's mom and sister Victoria also marked their presence to celebrate the big occasion.

While the couple has yet to reveal the gender of their unborn baby, rumors suggest that Piquet is likely expecting a baby girl. She was earlier blessed with a daughter named Penelope from her previous relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Meanwhile, for Max Verstappen, a busy F1 schedule awaits. After winning the Japanese GP, he will head to Bahrain for the upcoming race weekend scheduled for April 13. Once that concludes, the Saudi Arabian GP will be held at the Jeddah circuit on April 20. After a shaky start to the 2025 season, the four-time world champion is back to winning ways, but McLaren still appears to be a significant threat to his championship run.

Kelly Piquet celebrates Max Verstappen's Japanese GP triumph from a distance

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Brazilian model and social media influencer Kelly Piquet skipped the Japanese Grand Prix, where the Dutch driver won his first race of the season, due to her pregnancy. Regardless, she cheered for him from a distance.

Piquet posted videos on social media to express how proud she was of Verstappen's achievements. He won his fourth race in Japan in a row, which is an all-time record in F1 history.

However, the race was not a cakewalk for the four-time world champion. After starting in pole position, he fought off two quick McLarens chasing him from P2 and P3. He kept the lead, managed tire degradation, and nailed the pit stop strategy to cross the checkered flag first without any mistakes.

With that win, Max Verstappen now has 61 points, only one less than championship leader Lando Norris (62 points).

