F1 stewards considering changes to pit lane rule after 2022 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

The FIA is considering changes to the rules governing the pit lane after unforeseen events at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP left some teams disadvantaged.

Following a red-flag period caused by Lance Stroll’s crash in the qualifying session, the session was stopped with less than two-and-a-half minutes left on the clock. This left drivers up and down the grid scrambling to get their cars out for their final attempts.

Under article 34-8 of the F1 sporting regulations, cars are supposed to exit pit lane in the same order as they arrived in the “fast lane.”

Since the Haas garage is situated at the end of the pit lane, both Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen were unable to join the queue until the rest of the grid had exited the pit lane. This meant that both drivers missed out on being able to run their final fast laps.

While the stewards took action on the issue during the session in Baku, they have since recommended for the rules to be re-examined. In their report, they said:

“The positioning of the pit garage for the team made it impossible in the circumstances for either team car to line up in order in the fast lane, in view of the number of cars that were already there.”

The report further stated:

“[It] would have been extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the team to determine which order the cars should depart, leaving the only option as starting behind all other cars.”

The stewards believe that the rule is unfair towards teams situated towards the end of the pit lane, since they are forced to either get their cars out of the garage earlier than the rest or exit the pit lane after everyone has done so.

Mick Schumacher not worried about losing F1 seat

Haas driver Mick Schumacher said that he’s not bothered by reports suggesting that he is set to lose his seat at the team at the end of the 2022 season. The German said that he took his father Michael Schumacher’s advice to not take such reports to heart. Speaking to GPfans, he said:

“You shouldn’t believe all the rumours. It was one of the first tips my dad gave me – to not read the news. I took that to heart.”

Schumacher has had a miserable season with Haas F1 this season, having failed to score a single point despite the team’s much improved form. Following his high-profile crash in Monaco, reports have started to suggest that he might be replaced by the American outfit at the end of the season, given his continued lack of competitiveness.

