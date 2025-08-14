F1 superstar Alex Albon enjoys a beachside vacation with girlfriend Lily Muni He in France

With Formula 1 on its midseason break, Alex Albon has opted to spend his time away from the world of racing with partner Lily Muni He. The 29-year-old offered a glimpse into his holiday as he took to social media to share snapshots of them.The Williams Racing driver, who is enjoying one of his most productive Formula 1 campaigns in recent years, shared a carousel of photos with his partner as they enjoyed the holiday together on the Mediterranean island of Corsica. The series of photos shared by Albon captured several moments from their meals to several fun times together and one showing him asleep.Alex Albon also accompanied the Instagram post with the caption:“Ahoy” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Albon and his partner Lily Muni He have been together since 2019. The couple were reported to have met through social media. Lily also shares a mutual interest in sports, and she competes professionally in golf. The Chinese golfer competes in several elite categories of golf, including the U.S.-based LPGA Tour.The University of Southern California graduate and partner of the former Red Bull Racing star has also developed into a main feature on the Formula 1 paddock. On several occasions, she attends Formula 1 events to cheer her partner, who continues to lead the Williams Racing charge for what could be its best finish in the Constructors’ standings since the turn of the decade.Alex Albon plays golf with partner Lily Muni HeEarlier in July, Alex Albon traded the race track for the golf course as he joined his partner Lilu Muni He in a golf match. The Thailand driver, who was then fresh off the British Grand Prix of Silverstone, took to his social media to offer fans a glimpse into the moment with his partner.Albon, who took to his Instagram to share the post of themselves on the green, also shared the moments where he was swinging his golf clubs, as well as his moment in the Spa with his partner. Accompanying the post with a caption, the two-time Formula 1 podium finisher noted:“Always love seeing @lilymhe do her thing, thanks @evianchamp for letting me hit some balls!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Albon had previously, in a 2022 interview, hinted at how, despite the slow pace of golf, it had often been one of the ways in which he unwinds after race weekends. The Williams Racing driver also revealed how he and his partner had a simulator in their home.Shifting focus to the current Formula 1 action, Alex Albon will be eying a much-improved outing at the Dutch Grand Prix when the season resumes. The 29-year-old endured a torrid outing last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The FW47 challenger struggled to adjust to the demands of the fast-running corners of the Hungaroring. Albon, like teammate Carlos Sainz, will have his sight set on redemption when the light goes out for the start of the next race in Zaandvoort.