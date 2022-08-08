F1 taking 'action upon reporting abuse' is more important than 'just sending the message', says Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi feels that F1 needs to take action upon the reported abuse and not just "send the message" when it comes to the new F1 initiative "Drive it out". The Canadian driver was questioned on his views on the new initiative, to which he said that he welcomed such a move, but there was more that needed to be done.

According to Nicholas Latifi, reporting abuse is only the first step. The next step is to take decisive action. When questioned about the new F1 initiative, he said:

“I’m all for it, obviously. I think it’s good. I think that the most important thing now is having ways to action upon reporting abuse and whatnot and obviously not just sending the message. I think sending a message is the first step, [it’s] important and obviously everyone’s united in that. Obviously, there need to be some steps being taken when there’s wrongdoing that’s there. So yeah, [I’m] fully supportive of it.’’

Nicholas Latifi was himself a victim of online abuse from Lewis Hamilton/Mercedes fans as his crash at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP triggered the chain of events that led to the Mercedes driver losing the championship. The Williams driver came out during the winter break and spoke about how he was abused online and in his DMs by fans. When questioned if he was still facing abuse from fans, the Canadian said:

“No, if we’re speaking about [abuse] from Abu Dhabi, for me it’s long gone. Already, coming into the season, for me it was [a case of] kind of putting it behind me.’’

Nicholas Latifi fights for his future in F1

Nicholas Latifi's 2022 season has not been a standout in any which way. The Canadian driver has been outscored and outraced in every possible way by his new teammate Alex Albon. So much so that there have been rumors that Williams is looking to replace the Canadian driver for next season.

Even the last race before the summer break was not that positive for Latifi as early wing damage compromised him in the race. Recapping the race, he said:

“Unfortunately, our race was compromised at the start through some front wing damage. It wasn’t great as the damage set us back with much more tyre degradation than we were hoping for. The balance was very tricky with the wind, so we have to find a way to adjust that later in the season. Not the best way to go into the summer break, but we’ll take the time to recharge and look to bounce back in Spa.’’

With so many bright talents still without a seat in F1, there will certainly be numerous eyeballs on his seat in the team.

