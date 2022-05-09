"We do have total trust in the FIA to police the sport" - F1 team bosses speak up about Ferrari floor spec investigation

F1 team bosses say that they have complete trust in the FIA to police the sport after Ferrari escaped punishment for an alleged infringement of the sporting regulations at the Imola tire test.

While team bosses expressed confidence in the motorsport governing body’s processes, many including McLaren’s Zak Brown and Alpine’s Laurent Rossi called for more transparency in order to build more confidence. Speaking ahead of the Miami GP, Brown said:

“I'm not close to the details other than I've heard the story. I think just what's important is that we do have total trust in the FIA to police the sport, whether it's at a test or a race weekend. But then, we also need total transparency.

“Just give us confidence that it's been policed appropriately, it will help the sport understand what happened, why it happened, and what's been done about it.”

Agreeing with Brown’s view, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said:

“I wouldn't point a finger yet because I don't know the details. So that wouldn't be fair. But at the end of the day, all we need is transparency. We need to know if there was something wrong or not. And if there is, what's the outcome? That's it.”

Ferrari were accused of infringing on the F1 sporting regulations during the Imola tire test two weeks ago, when the team were caught running two different specs of the floor on their 2022 car.

However, following an investigation into the incident and after discussions with the Scuderia, the FIA concluded that Ferrari had been in compliance with the regulations at test, revealing that both specs of the floor were previously used by the team earlier in the season. The team reportedly changed the floor after Charles Leclerc sustained damage during the morning session.

FIA needs to ensure teams don’t abuse F1 tire tests to gain performance advantage: Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the FIA needs to ensure that teams do not use F1 tire tests to make gains in performance, especially, considering how new the regulations and the cars still are.

Speaking ahead of the Miami GP, he said:

“I think it's for the FIA to do that police work and due diligence. Because what we certainly want to avoid is, because these cars are so immature, it's still very early in the development stage, that tyre tests don't turn into aerodynamic or performance development tests. That is not the purpose of those tests.”

The 2022 regulations are still in their infancy, with teams learning more and more about their cars at almost every race. Given the increasing restrictions placed on car development and testing, every session when the car is on track will help teams gain valuable data.

