Pirelli confirms dates and teams for first batch of 2023 F1 tire testing

Pirelli recently confirmed the dates for testing the 2023 F1 season tires. In a season that will be as packed as the 2022 F1 season, the Italian tire giant had to be vigilant to find the gaps in the calendar and slot in the tire tests. Tests have already begun at Imola in the last two days and there are six more such events that are in the pipeline.

Pirelli F1 tyre tests for the 2023 season

#1 April 26 (Imola)

Pirelli ran the first test on April 26th. The test featured teams like Alfa Romeo, Alpine, and AlphaTauri.

#2 April 27 (Imola)

Tobi Grüner 🏁 @tgruener Looks like Carlos Sainz unlucky streak hasn't ended yet. Some pics from yesterdays Pirelli 2023 tyre test at Imola.



📸 HOCH ZWEI / Italy Photo Press Looks like Carlos Sainz unlucky streak hasn't ended yet. Some pics from yesterdays Pirelli 2023 tyre test at Imola.📸 HOCH ZWEI / Italy Photo Press https://t.co/TFcMX07MXS

Pirelli's second test was run on April 27th after the Imola GP. The test featured Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, and Ferrari.

#3 June 24 (Mugello)

Pirelli's third test will be run after the Canadian GP before F1 returns to Europe. The test will be in Mugello and will only have Ferrari as the team participating in it.

#4 July 12 and July 13 (Red Bull Ring)

After the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, Pirelli managed to sneak in two days of testing. McLaren, Red Bull, and Williams will be taking part on the first day while on the second day, it will be McLaren, Williams, and Alpine that will participate.

#5 August 2 and August 3 (Hungaroring)

After the Hungarian GP and just before the summer break, we will see teams taking part in two days of tire testing. On both days, we have Mercedes and Aston Martin running the tests in their cars.

#6 September 13 (Monza)

The final tire test will be held after the Italian GP at Monza. The test will have Red Bull as the sole participant.

F1 drivers have feedback for Pirelli after Imola

Both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have admitted that the tires are acting as a limiting factor when it comes to following other cars. Imola was the first time that wet weather tires were used and, according to the drivers, there were issues with getting them up to temperature in the cold conditions.

Many of these shortcomings were put down to the lack of data for Pirelli with these tires, but the extensive testing schedule should help with a better product in the future.

