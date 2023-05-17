F1 teams and drivers react to the cancellation of 2023 Emilia Romagna GP

The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled due to heavy flooding in the Imola region. This marks the cancellation of the first race in the Italian region as well as the first European race on this season's calendar.

While it is disappointing for F1 drivers and fans, especially for Ferrari and their supporters, the condition of the Imola region is in shreds. Flooding has caused great trouble and is posing a massive threat to the people living in the area.

Red weather conditions were declared by the Civil Defense earlier, and the conditions are most likely to sustain for this week.

The race has hence been cancelled by officials due to safety reasons after a long discussion. Drivers and teams of the grid reacted to the calamity, sending out their prayers for the people of Imola via Twitter.

Here are some of their messages:

Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok



There are much bigger issues unfolding in the area and giving the emergency services more work to do at this time would have been a bad move.



🤞🏽 🏽 for all those affected in the area Formula 1 @F1



#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola

This is absolutely the right call by @F1 There are much bigger issues unfolding in the area and giving the emergency services more work to do at this time would have been a bad move.

🤞🏽🏽 for all those affected in the area

Alex Albon @alex_albon Williams Racing @WilliamsRacing



Our thoughts are with those affected by the flooding in the region



#WeAreWilliams The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola.Our thoughts are with those affected by the flooding in the region

Thoughts are with the people in the Emilia-Romagna region, hoping everyone stays safe!

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63



Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods. Sorry for the fans that this weekend's race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.

McLaren @McLarenF1



Our immediate thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna as the destruction caused by the heavy rain affects the lives of so many here. F1 has confirmed that the #ImolaGP has been cancelled due to extreme flooding in the area.

Max Verstappen @VerstappenCOM



Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.



Stay safe



#ImolaGP Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region. Stay safe

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Our thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and Marche as they deal with the destruction caused by the heavy rain and flooding currently affecting the area.

It is quite apparent that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will not be held later this season either. This is the second race that has been cancelled out in the 2023 season's calendar.

The first was the Chinese Grand Prix, which was called off because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

F1 CEO shares his concern on the situation in Imola

It has been reported that at least two people have died because of the rising issue of flooding in Imola. With the situation worsening, it is a matter of massive concern for other residents.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled after Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, wanted the race to be postponed because of the extreme weather conditions.

A statement was released by Formula 1, mentioning the cancellation of the race. Stefano Domenciali, CEO of Liberty Media, then said:

"It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected.

"I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them.

"The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation."

The F1 will now be moving to France for the Monaco Grand Prix, which is scheduled for next week. It will notably be a home race for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

