F1 teams asked to unveil "provisional liveries" before 2022 season opener - Reports

F1 has reportedly asked the teams to unveil their 2022 cars in “provisional liveries” while keeping the official liveries under wraps until the season opener in Bahrain.

According to Motorsports Italy, teams have also been asked to run their cars with provisional liveries in Barcelona during closed-door pre-season testing.

F1 has been striving to ensure that fans and the media know as little as possible about the new generation of cars before the season opener in Bahrain. Their reason for doing so is to draw as much attention as possible to the season opener by giving away very little before it.

McLaren



Save the date. Four racing teams. One epic team launch.Save the date. Four racing teams. One epic team launch.Save the date. 👀 https://t.co/WO3TRjf96H

Unlike in previous years, this season’s pre-season testing in Barcelona will be held under closed doors, with no fans or media allowed. Instead, an official summary of each day of testing will be made available to the press.

Furthermore, only three days of testing will be held at the Catalunya circuit in Barcelona. The remaining three will be held at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, which will broadcast live.

The new sweeping aerodynamic regulations are aimed at creating cars that aid in closer racing. It will potentially fix one of the biggest gripes fans had with the sport in recent years – organic overtaking. F1 hopes to create more entertaining races with the new generation cars.

Ferrari’s F1 2022 livery will reportedly continue to feature “dark crimson”

For their 1000th F1 race at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello, Ferrari unveiled a retro livery that featured a darker shade of crimson in the rear end of the car. Since then, the Scuderia have incorporated the color scheme into their official livery.

According to Motorsport Italy, Ferrari’s 2022 challenger the SF22, will also feature a crimson red at the rear end of the car. However, in line with Formula One's request to not reveal the official liveries until the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend in March, Maranello will reportedly launch the car in a “matte red” livery on 17th February.

After two difficult seasons fighting in midfield, Ferrari is hoping to return to the front of the grid in 2022. With the youngest driver lineup in the team’s history, Maranello is hopeful of fighting for victories and podiums on a regular basis this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy