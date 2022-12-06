F1 Twitter finds how Ferrari stayed under cost cap in a video of Charles Leclerc sharing a sandwich with Carlos Sainz

A hilarious video of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sharing a sandwich on a flight has surfaced on Twitter. While the original video of the two Scuderia drivers was posted by the team's official social media handles, some fans joked that sharing a sandwich allowed the Maranello-based team to stay under the cost cap in 2022.

The Red team dominated the early part of the 2022 season, with Charles Leclerc taking on the role of the clear championship title contender. However, the team soon lost the development battle against Red Bull and were heavily defeated by the Austrian team.

The Scuderia were unable to develop their 2022 challenger in a way that would be beneficial over the course of an entire race. The F1-75 suffered from poor tire degradation, giving Red Bull a clear advantage.

Some fans on Twitter claimed that Ferrari managed to stay under the cost cap this year as its drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz shared their food while traveling on a train like regular passengers - after a video of the same was posted by the team's social media handles. One fan wrote:

"How we stayed under the budget cap"

Perhaps the fan intended to take a slight dig at Red Bull, who were found to be in 'minor breach' of the 2021 cost cap.

Ferrari likely to announce new team principal on New Year's Day

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto announced his resignation from the team after an unsuccessful 2022 season. While the Scuderia is yet to announce its new team principal, reports reveal that the new boss will begin on January 1st, 2023.

Current Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur is reportedly at the forefront to replace Binotto in the Maranello-based team. Vasseur worked with 2022 title protagonist Charles Leclerc when the Monegasque raced for Sauber earlier in his career.

1. Classic Team Principal, perhaps Fred Vasseur



2. Vigna (Ferrari CEO) is pushing for this. He wants Elkann to hand over full responsibility of the team to him, and possibly appoint a Racing Director. @SmilexTech Ferrari could pursue one of two possible team organisation philosophies:1. Classic Team Principal, perhaps Fred Vasseur2. Vigna (Ferrari CEO) is pushing for this. He wants Elkann to hand over full responsibility of the team to him, and possibly appoint a Racing Director. @formu1a__uno @GiulyDuchessa @SmilexTech Ferrari could pursue one of two possible team organisation philosophies:1. Classic Team Principal, perhaps Fred Vasseur2. Vigna (Ferrari CEO) is pushing for this. He wants Elkann to hand over full responsibility of the team to him, and possibly appoint a Racing Director.

Mattia Binotto was unable to lead Ferrari to success despite them having a car that could best Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the early part of the season. The Italian team suffered from a string of reliability and strategic issues, causing them to lose a lot of points to the title-winning pair.

Many in the F1 world expect the Maranello-based squad to be on the back foot in 2023 due to a change in top-level management. This, however, solely depends on who their next team principal is and how they manage the heritage team. The Scuderia have the potential to win titles but have not had the management to do so in many years, so a change in management is welcomed by some Tifosi.

