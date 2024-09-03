F1 wizard Adrian Newey’s signing reportedly to be announced by Red Bull’s rivals in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull and F1 aero wizard Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin. According to recent reports, the announcement could be made as quickly as the next F1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan. Red Bull have seemingly struggled in the last few races. Max Verstappen has not won a race in the last 4 attempts after decimating the field with 19 wins in 22 races last year.

However, with Red Bull facing an internal Civil War this year, Adrian Newey stated that he would leave the Milton-Kynes-based team at the end of this year. He was tipped to join Red Bull's rivals Ferrari and complete the dream team with Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Frederic Vasseur.

Despite the initial rumors, Newey to Ferrari news cooled down and the aero-wizard reportedly made a breakthrough in talks with Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll’s F1 ambitions are no secret for fans and other personnel.

Racing365 recently reported:

“Adrian Newey has turned his back on linking up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari as the design guru is due to be confirmed by Aston Martin ahead of the next grand prix in Azerbaijan, RacingNews365 understands.”

The British design guru has won 12 F1 titles with 3 different teams (Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull). Moreover, he has won the WDC with 13 different drivers.

Fernando Alonso responds to rumors of Aston Martin signing Adrian Newey

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso shared his two cents on his team signing Adrian Newey. The Spanish star joined Lawrence Stroll’s team in 2023 and impressed that season.

Moreover, Aston Martin is set to receive a big boost as the Red Bull employee’s signing looms near. Fernando Alonso discussed about the veteran designer’s move and said at Monza:

“Well, there’s still only rumours, and I think it’s not only one man’s job to fix things,”

He further stated:

“It’s more what we have now and what we are producing. Understanding what is going in the right direction, what is going in the wrong direction, and try to prepare 2025 in a better way.”

Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll has made his ambitions clear about winning the title with Aston Martin. After heavily investing in a new Silverstone facility and signing 2-world champion drivers in Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, there were also rumors of him going all out and signing Max Verstappen.

Whether Max leaves Red Bull is another debate and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also been a big admirer of the 3-time F1 champion. Alonso would also be licking his lips on the possibility of driving an Adrian Newey-designed car and potentially competing for the title.

Can Newey turn Aston Martin into a serous title contenders?

