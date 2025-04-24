Fabio Quartararo posts cheeky message to Max Verstappen about his $58,000,000 private jet

Fabio Quartararo is well known for not being shy and showing his humorous personality on and off the track, and the MotoGP star’s recent message to Max Verstappen proves just that. The French racer recently sent a cheeky message to the Dutch driver in one of his latest social media posts.

Quartararo, who spotted Verstappen’s $58 million (via si.com) private jet at the airport on his way to Jerez for the next race event on the MotoGP calendar, sent a message to the four-time Formula 1 champion via his Instagram story. Sharing a snapshot of Verstappen’s Falcon 8X jet parked nearby, the 2021 MotoGP champion, who appeared to be inside another airplane, added the caption:

“Next time I take yours @maxverstappen1.”

MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo posted a cheeky message to Max Verstappen on Instagram. Image: @fabioquartararo via Instagram

According to reports, Max Verstappen recently acquired the Falcon 8X jet after opting for an upgrade from his Falcon 900EX aircraft. The Red Bull Racing driver’s new aircraft is a show model from manufacturer Dassault Aviation. The new jet acquired by Verstappen is also reported to be a massive upgrade over his former Falcon 900EX, as it offers a spacious cabin, extended range, luxurious interior, and cutting-edge technology.

While it is unclear whether Fabio Quartararo owns a private jet, it’s worth noting that the Frenchman is no stranger to high-speed travel, as he often shares photos of his trips on various aircraft on social media. Max Verstappen, in the meantime, will have his focus set on the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, where he hopes to return to winning ways.

Max Verstappen reacts after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen reacted following the conclusion of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Red Bull Racing star finished second in the race to McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for a lap one incident with the McLaren driver — a penalty that ultimately cost him the race victory. Sharing his thoughts following the Jeddah event, he posted a carousel of images on his social media, while also applauding the Red Bull Racing team for their effort during the race.

The 27-year-old wrote (via X):

“Gave it everything today. Well done team @redbullracing 🙌 we move forward.”

Moving forward appears to be the highest priority for Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team as they aim to clinch their second race victory of the season at the next Grand Prix in Miami. The Milton Keynes outfit will be aiming for another favourable outing at the Florida event — a race that has historically been a very good hunting ground for them.

In its three races held in Miami so far, Red Bull, with Verstappen, has claimed two victories (2022 and 2023), along with a second-place finish at the 2024 edition of the event.

