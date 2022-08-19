"He'll be on green-leave next year; He look's like Happy Gilmore"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo playing golf during 2022 F1 summer break

Daniel Ricciardo was recently spotted playing golf with Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty.

Looking at Ricciardo enjoying himself, some fans couldn't help but pass sly remarks about the Australian's current stature in F1 as he might be without a seat next season. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Daniel Ricciardo playing golf during the summer break.

"Daniel Ricciardo playing? Golf is something I never expected to see "

ece ③ @ricciardopics daniel ricciardo playing? golf is something i never expected to see

"Looking for new ways to improve your drive I see lol"

Tom King @xx_tjk_xx @ricciardopics Looking for new ways to improve ur drive i see lol

"He's gonna have a lot of time to play golf next year"

Sa3kmis Momsen @Saekmiss @ricciardopics Hes gonna have a lot of time to play golf next year

"In the second photo he look's like Happy Gilmore"

"Trying to get on the good side of Zak Brown"

Luca Falzon @luca_falzon @ricciardopics Trying to get on the good side of Zak Brown

"Guess he'll be on green-leave next year, then..."

"He'll be doing a lot of that if rumours are true and McLaren keep him on the sidelines for next season."

Terin Mahsout @TerinMahsout @ricciardopics He'll be doing a lot of that if rumours are true and McLaren keep him on the sidelines for next season.

"Must learn well to be able to hit the green Lando, right?"

Debora Orsatti @Piciu75 @ricciardopics must learn well to be able to hit the green lando right?

Daniel Ricciardo might not get a second chance in F1: Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher feels Ricciardo's time might be up in F1, not being convinced the Australian will get another seat next season. Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher listed drivers like Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg as possible replacements for Fernando Alonso's seat at Alpine.

He also felt that Ricciardo might not be able to get a second shot in F1 considering the sport's ecosystem right now.

“The names are there, with every cockpit. Mick [Schumacher] hasn’t signed a contract yet either. So he would be a candidate. A candidate with speed, as you can see. Nico Hülkenberg is also still in the starting blocks. And then there's the question of Daniel Ricciardo. Personally, I can't imagine that he'll get another chance in Formula 1. But I wouldn't know who Alpine should take at the moment."

If an Alpine partnership doesn't work out for the Australian, things could get a bit uncomfortable when it comes to his prospects for the 2023 F1 season. There's no seat left at a competitive team and by the looks of it, Ricciardo might be forced to take a massive paycut if he is to make an appearance next season.

