"He is no Alonso; There is no chance for a return"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's possible sabbatical from F1 in 2023 season

Daniel Ricciardo's chances of having a seat in the upcoming season as a full-time driver are reducing day by day. His recent statements have made it even clearer. The Australian driver stated that he wants to be on the grid, but if that does not happen, he would sit the season out and come back stronger in 2024. He said,

“Could it still happen? It could. I guess I’m not getting too caught up in next year. Of course I want to race, I want to be on the grid, I want to be competing. . . But I’m not kind of seeing next year as all or nothing. Obviously 2024 is something I want to be aware of and look at.”

Prior to this, Daniel Ricciardo had also said that he would only want to be in a competitive car instead of being at the back of the grid. He made it clear that he would not be in a team just for the “sake of it.”

"Obviously this year’s been challenging and if I am on the grid I want to know that it’s a place that I can enjoy it and feel like I can thrive. I don’t want to just jump into a car for the sake of it."

Fans believe that Daniel Ricciardo wouldn't make a comeback if he sits out in 2023

Many speculate that Ricciardo would struggle to get himself a seat in one of the top teams in the later seasons, as he expects. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:

Stacie 💙💛❤️1️⃣4️⃣ @AlonsoNum1 @Motorsport @cr268_ I really like Danny but he is no Alonso. With the racing he has produced the last 2 years the guy would struggle to make his way back in. If teams don’t want him now, that isn’t going to change after a year off unfortunately @Motorsport @cr268_ I really like Danny but he is no Alonso. With the racing he has produced the last 2 years the guy would struggle to make his way back in. If teams don’t want him now, that isn’t going to change after a year off unfortunately

Ch+ @imightbechad @Motorsport The only forward steps at this time are Merc and Ferrari (Red Bull would be a complete shocker). I don't see those opening up. @Motorsport The only forward steps at this time are Merc and Ferrari (Red Bull would be a complete shocker). I don't see those opening up.

Rob harry @robharry @Motorsport If he takes a year out I can’t see him coming back in to the grid. Maybe as a stand in for others ect. Reckon he will end up in Indy car after asking McLaren for a seat in 2024 @Motorsport If he takes a year out I can’t see him coming back in to the grid. Maybe as a stand in for others ect. Reckon he will end up in Indy car after asking McLaren for a seat in 2024

F1 Late Night Race Review @LNRaceReview @Motorsport He will struggle to make his way back in if he has to take the year out. But you got to put a good spin on things to keep that smile on brand. @Motorsport He will struggle to make his way back in if he has to take the year out. But you got to put a good spin on things to keep that smile on brand.

Toro Bravo @F1torobravo @Motorsport I doubt taking a year off after two terrible seasons is a really a viable plan for returning to F1. @Motorsport I doubt taking a year off after two terrible seasons is a really a viable plan for returning to F1.

Good Human @goodhuman2007 @Motorsport There are so many over-qualified drivers waiting for a seat in F1, there is no chance for a return for DR. @Motorsport There are so many over-qualified drivers waiting for a seat in F1, there is no chance for a return for DR.

F1 Couch Pilot @F1CouchPilot @Motorsport Man thinks going backwards will help him go forward. This explains his recent form. @Motorsport Man thinks going backwards will help him go forward. This explains his recent form.

Nicholas Latifi's exit can open up chances for Ricciardo

Formula 1 @F1



#F1 BREAKING: Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at the end of the 2022 season BREAKING: Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at the end of the 2022 season#F1 https://t.co/WZ5NOUTodg

Nicholas Latifi, after 3 years with Williams, announced that he will be parting ways with the team post this season. This could mean that Daniel Ricciardo still has a chance with one of the teams for the 2023 season if Williams approaches him. But since the Australian driver said that he wouldn't want to be in a slower team, it could turn out to be a gamble for him.

