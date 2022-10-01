"Painful; Accept the Indycar offer"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's hint of taking up reserve driver role in 2023 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future remains quite uncertain for the time being. He recently revealed that taking up the role of a reserve driver has become a realistic possibility for him as options for a seat on the grid are closing down. Only three teams - Alpine, Haas, and Williams - are yet to announce their driver line-up for the 2023 F1 season. If Ricciardo does not end up taking any available seat, then being a reserve for Red Bull or Mercedes is next in line.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 Daniel Ricciardo says taking a #F1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season Daniel Ricciardo says taking a #F1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season 💭

Daniel Ricciardo's fans are not happy and have mixed opinions about the situation. While some feel he should have accepted the Indycar offer, some are okay with the role of a reserve driver as long as he gets to stay in F1.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

"Painful.... We have not given up. A door will open up"

Tyson_Mhlongo @tysonbmhlongo @MaalehuS @SkySportsF1 @danielricciardo he can do a great partnership with Sir Lewis he can do a great partnership with Sir Lewis @MaalehuS @SkySportsF1 @danielricciardo 😂😂😂😂 he can do a great partnership with Sir Lewis

"Unfortunately if that ends up being the case I feel he may end up like Hulkenberg with the odd appearance and every season talk of a return but ultimately no space on the grid for him. In the long run he would be better walking away from F1"

Steven Lee @slee198454 @SkySportsF1 Unfortunately if that ends up being the case I feel he may end up like Hulkenberg with the odd appearance and every season talk of a return but ultimately no space on the grid for him. In the long run he would be better walking away from F1 @SkySportsF1 Unfortunately if that ends up being the case I feel he may end up like Hulkenberg with the odd appearance and every season talk of a return but ultimately no space on the grid for him. In the long run he would be better walking away from F1

"He is rumoured to become Mercedes test driver, albeit a role perceived unlikely by many. Anyway, I just hope he'll stay in #F1. Good luck, @danielricciardo !"

StigSpielberg @StigSpielberg



#SingaporeGP @SkySportsF1 He is rumoured to become Mercedes test driver, albeit a role perceived unlikely by many. Anyway, I just hope he'll stay in #F1 . Good luck, @danielricciardo @SkySportsF1 He is rumoured to become Mercedes test driver, albeit a role perceived unlikely by many. Anyway, I just hope he'll stay in #F1. Good luck, @danielricciardo!#SingaporeGP

Daniel Ricciardo at peace with his two realistic 2023 options

Daniel Ricciardo has maintained a very peaceful attitude throughout this entire situation. He is seeing the best in whatever happens in the future and believes it will all be for a reason.

Ricciardo said to reporters in Singapore,

"It's like a little bit of time away is powerful and reminds you how much you miss it and that's why next year, if I’m not to be racing, then I feel like there could be a blessing in all that."

The Australian driver has remained calm throughout this entire ordeal,

"I mean, it could make me fricking start foaming at the mouth, wanting to get back. So that’s why I’m pumped to be on the grid again – but I’m also seeing positives if that’s not the case."

He further added,

“So that’s why [I’m] at peace with whatever’s going to happen in ’23, because I feel like everything’s going to happen for a reason and all these things will make sense. Having a few weeks off was good to get some headspace, clarity, all those things.”

With only six races left, Daniel Ricciardo's fans are hoping for a successful and memorable end to the season for him.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes