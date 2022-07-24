“Finished driver; Max would have gotten pole in that car" - Fans react over Lewis Hamilton's 'really happy' remarks after securing P4 at 2022 F1 French GP

Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth behind both the Red Bulls and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc for the French Grand Prix. However, fans were not thrilled with his performance, claiming that a driver like Max Verstappen would be on pole with the pace shown by Mercedes on Saturday. The Briton claimed he was happy with his final lap but received plenty of criticism from fans for not having secured a better result.

In a post-qualifying media interaction, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I’m really happy with my qualifying session if I’m honest. My last lap was great, I finished it and was like ‘that’s an awesome lap’ but, you know, still nine tenths off the guys at the front. I’m not really sure why that gap has got bigger between these two races. But yeah, they’re [Ferrari and Red Bull] kind of in their own league.’’

Here are some fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton's qualifying at the French GP:

DAK🇨🇦 @pjj_dakota @F1 This is why he’ll never be verstappen. Verstappen would never be satisfied with p4. @F1 This is why he’ll never be verstappen. Verstappen would never be satisfied with p4.

Sem @FraudmulaSem @F1 Im sorry but im starting to believe Verstappen is the greatest athlete of all time, don’t get me wrong guys like MJ, Schumacher & etc obviously had a better career and are one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality, race pace, IQ, Sir Max is the best @F1 Im sorry but im starting to believe Verstappen is the greatest athlete of all time, don’t get me wrong guys like MJ, Schumacher & etc obviously had a better career and are one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality, race pace, IQ, Sir Max is the best

Tyler Ormond @TyOrmond @F1 Thrilled with a defacto p5 that was .900 off from pole? After they were being hyped up all week with “big upgrades” and a “track that suits their car”? @F1 Thrilled with a defacto p5 that was .900 off from pole? After they were being hyped up all week with “big upgrades” and a “track that suits their car”?

Tim McKenzie-McHarg @tim_mcharg @F1 So if Hamilton has a bad result straight away blames the car, has a good one it's all down to him. And he wonders why he is not well liked. @F1 So if Hamilton has a bad result straight away blames the car, has a good one it's all down to him. And he wonders why he is not well liked.

Lewis Hamilton not "fazed" by 300 race-start milestone

Lewis Hamilton will become the sixth driver to have had at least 300 race starts in F1 this weekend, but the Briton is more focused on chasing his first race win of the season. After dominating the sport for eight years, Mercedes has found itself in a very different position this season and have not secured a single win in 2022.

In a press conference ahead of the French GP, the seven-time world champion said:

“It doesn’t faze me because I’m working towards getting that win. So I do believe at some stage we’ll be able to compete with these guys. Whether it’s this weekend, or in five races time. So yeah, I don’t really think about that. I think more about the journey. The journey is the important part. I think we started off not where we want it to be, we’ve made progress, we started to reach a patch of a bit of consistency. Not a single person in our team has given up, and we’ve continued to push.”

Speaking about the progress made by Mercedes so far, he added:

“So I’m really proud of the process and experience that we’ve had. It’s definitely not the…Entering into season it’s not necessarily the one you would ask for but if anything it’s been a really valuable lesson learned for all of us, and experience. I think we’ve sharpened our tools in lots of other areas. So that when we do get back to where I feel like we deserve to be then I think we will appreciate it that much more.”

Lewis Hamilton currently stands sixth in the Driver Standings with 109 points to his name.

