"Max wins the championship but Vettel catch the snitch"- Fans react as Sebastian Vettel imitates Harry Potter's signature broom pose

Sebastian Vettel finished a season-best P6 at the action-packed 2022 F1 Japanese GP last weekend. The German driver started the race from P9 on the grid, but an amazing drive and wet conditions favored the four-time world champion. Max Verstappen was crowned world champion when the dust settled, but fans were more attracted to Vettel stealing the show after imitating Harry Potter on a broomstick.

Fans reacted to the cute video on Twitter, calling it classic Seb behavior. Some of the best tweets were:

"Max wins the championship but Vettel catch the snitch"

"Mans off to play Quiddich"

"Seb doing Seb things"

"Budding quidditch player"

"10 points to EVERY HOGWARTS HOUSE!"

"Sebastian Vettel the quidditch seeker"

Sebastian Vettel is retiring at the end of the season after an illustrious career. The German has won four World Drivers' Championships and 53 race wins across multiple constructors.

Some fans were reminded of the good old days watching the video. Some of the tweets were:

"Just love Seb and his sense of humor. Going to miss him."

"We will miss this guy surely"

"Truly the one and only, the greatest of em all"

Sebastian Vettel will retire as a legend of the sport

Vettel had a disappointing final few years in his illustrious career. The German driver was one of the most dominant drivers on the grid during early 2010's, winning four consecutive world championships with Red Bull. Vettel shocked the world in 2015 when he switched to rivals Scuderia Ferrari.

The Maranello-based team was no match for Mercedes for the next few years and Vettel was left playing second fiddle to the Silver Arrows. Ferrari built a competitive car in 2017 and 2018 but the German always ran into some problems and finished second in the championship on both occasions.

After two more disappointing seasons at Ferrari, Vettel was replaced by Carlos Sainz in 2021 and moved to Aston Martin. The switch to the Silverstone-based team was unsuccessful, with Vettel finishing twelfth in the championship in 2021.

Vettel is also having a disastrous season this year after failing to reach Q3 in most races, and finishing in points in only eight out of eighteen races so far. The German will be fondly remembered for his behavior on the tracks as well as off it. Sebastian Vettel advocated for better mental health support for F1 drivers and led by example by opening up about his own issues. The sport will forever remember him and his legacy at Red Bull.

