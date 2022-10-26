Williams announced that F2 driver Logan Sargeant will be their driver alongside Alex Albon in the 2023 season if he can get his FIA super license.

Nicholas Latifi and Williams decided to part ways for the upcoming season. Latifi debuted in Formula 1 with Williams in 2020 and has stayed with them since. His skills in F1 haven't been close to his competitors', and he has scored only nine points to date. This is one of the reasons why the team has decided to part ways with him.

Since then, the other seat at Williams has been vacant for the upcoming season. But, as speculations go, it might not be. Team CEO Jost Capito then made the Logan Sargeant announcement in a press conference:

“We feel he’s ready to race. Under the condition that he has enough super license points, he will be our second driver next year.”

The path looks clear for Sargeant to be behind the wheel of an F1 car in the upcoming season. Fans all over Twitter posted their reactions to the same the moment it was announced. It is especially exciting for US fans as he would be the first American driver in F1 since 2015. Here are some of the best reactions.

The team is properly preparing Sargeant to make it possible for him to enter F1 in the upcoming season, since getting the super license points is not an easy task. He recently drove the car in the FP1 session of the United States Grand Prix. He completed his 100 kms, earning him extra points for the super license. He is also set to do the same in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

The team is hopeful and optimistic about his entry with them and it could be a moment for them to lift off from the bottom of the table.

However, the driver's journey will nonetheless be a challenging one. Beyond having to adapt to the F1 climate, Sargeant will have to do so while driving what many consider to be the slowest car on the grid. Proving himself to powerhouse names like Red Bull, Ferrari, or even McLaren for that matter will be difficult.

