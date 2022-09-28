"The greatest of all time; Ricciardo tax"- Fans react to Fernando Alonso almost outscoring McLaren by himself in last 10 races of 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso has single-handedly almost matched the number of points of McLaren in the last 10. He's been one of the most consistent point scorers throughout the course of the season. While Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo collectively have scored 57 points, Alonso alone has scored 55 points for Alpine.

This is one of the major reasons why McLaren are losing the fourth-place spot in the constructor's championship to Alpine.

Fernando Alonso -> 55 points

Fans absolutely love the two-time world champion, and his performances this year have been something for them. Here are some of the best reactions from the internet to his consistency:

Fernando Alonso and underperforming McLaren cars

Alpine was born after Renault was rebranded in 2021, and following the same, Fernando Alonso returned to Formula 1 with the team, alongside Esteban Ocon. The duo has been performing fairly well, and though they are not one of the ''top" teams, their consistency has helped them substantially.

They finished the 2021 season behind McLaren, but have managed to get ahead of them this season. There are also mistakes from McLaren that have kept them behind, such as issues right at the start of the season and Daniel Ricciardo's subpar performance.

Fernando Alonso was a part of McLaren before he announced his retirement earlier from the sport. He had a tough time with the team back then as the car was hardly competitive in comparison to the rest of the field.

This time, though, that is not the only reason for their low points in the running season. Many have claimed that Norris has been carrying the team because of how Ricciardo has been in the MCL36 so far. The Australian's performance has been deteriorating, which has caused the team to lose a lot of potential points. While Norris has scored 88 points, Ricciardo has only managed 19.

This poor performance has forced him to lose his contract with the team for the upcoming season and will be replaced by Oscar Piastri. At the same time, he has not been offered a seat by any other team so far. With Zhou Guanyu's recent Alfa Romeo contract extension, the doors further close for Ricciardo. He earlier stated that he would be "okay" with sitting out during the 2023 season and coming back stronger in the 2024 season.

