"The greatest of all time; Ricciardo tax"- Fans react to Fernando Alonso almost outscoring McLaren by himself in last 10 races of 2022 F1 season

F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Fernando Alonso prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Sep 28, 2022 03:24 AM IST

Fernando Alonso has single-handedly almost matched the number of points of McLaren in the last 10. He's been one of the most consistent point scorers throughout the course of the season. While Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo collectively have scored 57 points, Alonso alone has scored 55 points for Alpine.

This is one of the major reasons why McLaren are losing the fourth-place spot in the constructor's championship to Alpine.

Points in the last 10 races:Fernando Alonso -> 55 pointsMcLaren -> 57 points

Fans absolutely love the two-time world champion, and his performances this year have been something for them. Here are some of the best reactions from the internet to his consistency:

@formularacers_ This is why Fernando Alonso is the greatest of all time
@formularacers_ Alonso's decided to get his revenge by outscoring McLaren by himself.Peak Alonso pettiness 😅 https://t.co/hSk8tuz4Rp
@formularacers_ Ricciardo tax
@formularacers_ McLaren is basically Lando one man army bro💀
@formularacers_ Mclaren have got it do wrong with this car I fully expected them to be were Ferrari are and they're so much worse.
@formularacers_ Lando currently: https://t.co/nkDp56aQtL
@formularacers_ Goat things.

Fernando Alonso and underperforming McLaren cars

Alpine was born after Renault was rebranded in 2021, and following the same, Fernando Alonso returned to Formula 1 with the team, alongside Esteban Ocon. The duo has been performing fairly well, and though they are not one of the ''top" teams, their consistency has helped them substantially.

They finished the 2021 season behind McLaren, but have managed to get ahead of them this season. There are also mistakes from McLaren that have kept them behind, such as issues right at the start of the season and Daniel Ricciardo's subpar performance.

Fernando Alonso was a part of McLaren before he announced his retirement earlier from the sport. He had a tough time with the team back then as the car was hardly competitive in comparison to the rest of the field.

This time, though, that is not the only reason for their low points in the running season. Many have claimed that Norris has been carrying the team because of how Ricciardo has been in the MCL36 so far. The Australian's performance has been deteriorating, which has caused the team to lose a lot of potential points. While Norris has scored 88 points, Ricciardo has only managed 19.

This poor performance has forced him to lose his contract with the team for the upcoming season and will be replaced by Oscar Piastri. At the same time, he has not been offered a seat by any other team so far. With Zhou Guanyu's recent Alfa Romeo contract extension, the doors further close for Ricciardo. He earlier stated that he would be "okay" with sitting out during the 2023 season and coming back stronger in the 2024 season.

