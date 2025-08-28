Fernando Alonso comments on Lewis Hamilton’s situation at Ferrari: "Doesn’t need to prove anything"

Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has not gone to plan, with the seven-time world champion enduring a winless and podium-less campaign across 14 races, but Fernando Alonso believes he has nothing to prove. While Charles Leclerc has consistently had the upper hand, Hamilton's fellow veteran has spoken up in his defence as F1 returns from its summer break.

Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Alonso said (via Gazzetta Ferrari):

"Lewis doesn't need to prove anything. He's an incredible driver and he will figure out sooner or later to be at the top pace."

Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari this season to bring the Scuderia back to the top. But the 2025 campaign has been difficult. He sits on 109 points in sixth place in the Drivers’ standings, though that tally is largely built on inconsistent finishes.

Lewis Hamilton (44) leads Fernando Alonso (14) at Jeddah Corniche. Source: Getty

Leclerc has been Ferrari's lead driver in both qualifying (10-4) and race head-to-heads (11-2), with a runner-up finish in Monaco being the team's best result so far. Hamilton, meanwhile, has not managed to step on the podium even once this year: an outcome almost unthinkable given his career standards.

However, Fernando Alonso stressed that the combination of Hamilton and Ferrari should not be underestimated:

"He and Ferrari will be always a combo that you need to respect a lot."

Ferrari carries a unique place in the sport. For drivers, racing in red is as much about history and legacy as it is about performance. Alonso himself is aware of the weight of expectation that comes with representing the team.

Fernando Alonso during the 2010 Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at Istanbul Park. Source: Getty

After a successful stint with Renault, Alonso joined Ferrari in 2010, only to fall agonisingly short of a title twice. He finished runner-up in 2010, 2012 and 2013, and was repeatedly let down by the car. By the time new regulations arrived in 2014, Ferrari's lack of competitiveness pushed him to leave.

The Prancing Horse is without a Constructors' title since 2008, coming close last year when they lost out to McLaren by just 14 points in the final standings. But in 2025, that momentum has faded again. The Scuderia remain without a Grand Prix win and look a step adrift of McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes - with Hamilton now experiencing the same frustration Alonso once did.

Aston Martin's season shows signs of recovery for Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin F1 Team's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at Hungaroring. Source: Getty

While Ferrari wrestles with unmet expectations, Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin has had a very different kind of season. The AMR25's lack of pace left both Alonso and Lance Stroll without points across the opening six rounds, a nightmare start that quickly dropped the team into the midfield pack.

But since the upgrades introduced during the European triple-header, Aston Martin has shown signs of life. The green cars scored points in five of the last six races, capped by Alonso's fifth place and Stroll's seventh in Hungary - their best weekend of 2025 so far.

On Saturdays, Alonso has maintained complete dominance over his teammate. He has outqualified Stroll at every single round this season, making the head-to-head 14-0. Races have been slightly closer, with Alonso leading 9-5, though Stroll missed the Spanish GP due to a wrist procedure. In terms of the Drivers’ standings, both sit on 26 points, with Alonso 11th and Stroll 12th.

The difference, however, lies in consistency. Fernando Alonso has scored top-10 finishes in five races compared to Stroll's four, while the Canadian has struggled badly in qualifying, exiting in Q1 nine times.

For Aston Martin, the immediate goal is clear - keep building on this improved run and try to close the gap to Red Bull and Mercedes in the second half of the year. A podium remains elusive, but if recent form is a sign, the team has at least put itself back on the path toward competitiveness.

