Fernando Alonso confirms well-being on Twitter

Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso took to Twitter and replied to the team's earlier statement, confirming he was fine and looking forward to the start of the 2021 season.

Thanks for all your wishes, I’m ok and looking forward to getting 2021 underway.💪💪💪💪

Let’s gooooooooooooooo — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) February 12, 2021

Background

Fernando Alonso met with an accident when he was cycling on the outskirts of Lugano on Thursday. The two-time former world champion was immediately hospitalized, where medics discovered a fractured upper jaw and a minor surgery had to be performed as a corrective measure.

Fernando Alonso will be making a return to Formula One with Alpine GP

The Alpine F1 Team driver will be under observation for the next 48 hours at a hospital in Switzerland, following which he can progressively resume training.

Fernando Alonso's impending F1 return

Fernando Alonso will make a return to F1 with Alpine GP in the 2021 season after a two-year sabbatical. The Spaniard will be partnering Esteban Ocon at the French outfit in what will be his last go at glory after winning the title in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso has been extensively trying to acclimate himself to the squad since last year. He was a regular presence in the team in the second half of the 2020 season and monitored their progress from close quarters.

Formula One fraternity wish Fernando Alonso a speedy recovery

Advertisement

Esteban Ocon, Alonso's future teammate at the Alpine F1 Team was one of the first people from the F1 fraternity to wish Alonso a speedy recovery.

Alonso's former team Scuderia Ferrari also followed suit.

The FIA president and an integral part of the Ferrari team that won six consecutive titles from 1999 to 2004, Jean Todt tweeted and wished Alonso a swift recovery from the accident.

Wishing a full and speedy recovery to @alo_oficial. Another reminder how cyclists are vulnerable on the roads. Take good care. https://t.co/nP6FgY151E — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) February 12, 2021

There was already a lot of speculation around Fernando Alonso's return to F1 from a two-year sabbatical. After his accident it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will be able to take part in the pre-season testing in Bahrain and the season-opener.