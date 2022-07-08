Fernando Alonso has got an 'incredible awareness of what’s going on strategically in the race,' says former world champion after the 2022 F1 British GP

Fernando Alonso's return to F1 after his two-year-long hiatus has impressed everyone in the paddock. Damon Hill is no exception. The former world champion was extremely complimentary of the Spanish driver when talking about him on the F1 Nations Podcast.

Hill specifically touched upon the incredible race awareness that Fernando Alonso has as he always knows what's going on strategically at different stages of the race. Hill complimented Fernando Alonso on his race craft and referred to the battle between Alpine and McLaren as a "pub brawl."

He said:

“He’s got incredible race craft. He’s got an incredible awareness of what’s going on strategically in the race as well. You know, the other thing is, there’s this battle between Alpine, and what used to be Renault as well, and McLaren. You can’t keep them apart can you it’s like a pub brawl.”

Speaking about the British GP, Hill was amazed at the kind of action the race had after the safety car period ended. He said:

“Absolutely brilliant wasn’t it? After the Safety Car, my mind was set on who was going to win this race from the front and you kind of took your eye off the ball, because there was Sergio [Perez] as well lurking and then Fernando Alonso lurking as well. So there was some really, really incredibly close racing and I think that it showed these cars can get really close in the high downforce corners because they were very close for a long time. It just set up the most thrilling finish.”

Fernando Alonso seeks clarity on rules of engagement while racing

The Spaniard was not entirely happy after the British GP with the way Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, and Lewis Hamilton battled at the end of the race.

There were incidents of drivers being pushed off the track and then coming on to the track without any penalties, which did not go down well with the two-time world champion. Speaking to the media, he said:

“Honestly, I watched the race on Monday and more than the movements on the straight, I saw the action between Charles, Checo and Lewis which obviously was fantastic to watch on TV and for me to witness behind the cars. But at the beginning of the year, leaving the track was not allowed.”

He elaborated:

“It was very clear black and white, yet now, leaving the track and keep flat out on the run-off area and keep fighting on the following corner, is allowed. That’s a completely different direction with what we have seen so far. So it will be very, very interesting to clear this up.”

Fernando Alonso was handed a penalty in Canada and Miami, once for weaving on the straights and the other, for going off the track and gaining an advantage.

