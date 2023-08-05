Fernando Alonso highlights past disappointment on his stance against mid-season rule changes

Fernando Alonso has expressed his displeasure over changing things mid-season as he cited a past instance.

The Spaniard's frustration stems from the latest iteration of tyres introduced by Pirelli in Silverstone. While the change has been made to accommodate for cars getting much faster since last season, Alonso feels that has played a role in the team's competitiveness.

Since the tyre's introduction, Aston Martin have dropped out of contention with the frontrunners. The car that was a perennial podium challenger early on is now miles off the frontrunners in terms of pace. Fernando Alonso, who scored multiple podiums at the start of the season, has expressed his displeasure over the midseason changes.

He cited something similar - change of exhaust blowing - and how that worked in favour of some teams. As quoted by PlanetF1, Fernando Alonso said about the change of tyres midseason:

“I don’t know – I don’t have all the information that Pirelli has. I’m not a fan of changing the tyres in the middle of the year or changing the rules in the middle of the year. I’ve never been a fan of those.

"Not only the tyres, but there were also a couple of seasons that we change the exhaust blowing, I was not a big fan of doing that in the middle of the season."

Fernando Alonso cites flexi wings controversy of 2010s

The Spaniard cites the controversy of the flexi-wings during the 2010s when Red Bull dominated the sport.

Even during that time, the almost spastic nature of decision-making was not welcomed by top teams like Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull. Citing what happened at the time with the flexi wings, Fernando Alonso said:

“I was not a fan of changing the flexi-wings in the middle of the year because, if a car started with a certain flexibility in the wings, why in the middle of the year do they have to stiffen those wings or whatever.

"There was one year for Red Bull that the front wing was doing funny things, and from one race to the other, that was banned. It should not be like that."

He added:

“If they found something and they were doing something, they should keep it for the rest of the year. And if that was not legal, they should not be legal the first 10 races of that season.

It's interesting to note that other than Aston Martin, no other team have had any issues with the new Pirelli tyres, so the Silverstone team will hope to find a solution soon.