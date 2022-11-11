Fernando Alonso 'is always pushing things to the extreme', feels Alpine F1 teammate

Esteban Ocon recently shared that his Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso is a driver who goes "300% to the extreme" on most occasions. Ocon, however, claimed that while this truly sets the Spaniard apart in some cases, at other times, it can reap negative outcomes.

The Frenchman revealed that this is why he does not fully replicate the approach that the two-time world champion tends to take when it comes to racing. Irrespective of this, the two drivers seem to share a good partnership within themselves and have often been seen playing the team game rather than having sole focus on their own results. Esteban Ocon agreed that describing Fernando Alonso as an "animal" while racing is absolutely appropriate, given the extent to which the Spaniard can go to get a good result.

As reported by PlanetF1, Ocon described how Alonso's racing style and approach are different from his own. He said:

“He’s not an unusual driver, but he is always pushing things to the extreme. So if one thing works, he is going to go completely in that direction, but to the extent that it can be negative, so I don’t copy/paste everything that he does, nowhere near that. But like he’s doing as well, we share all the data, we share all the information and when I get a good corner, he’s looking at it and trying things and if he gets a good corner with something very unusual on the setup of the car, what he does with the tools on the steering wheel, I will inspire myself from it. That’s normal. But calling him an animal in races is the right description, because he’s going 300% to the extreme most of the time.”

The two have been teammates for two seasons now. This partnership, however, will come to an end after 2022 as Fernando Alonso is set to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next year.

Aston Martin "here to win the world championship" - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso believes that not only could Aston Martin potentially beat Alpine next season, but the team will also endeavor to win the world championship title soon.

As reported by ESPN, when asked if he believed Aston Martin could drastically improve in the next few seasons, Alonso optimistically said:

"100 percent. Aston Martin are not here to finish fifth, or sixth, or fourth in the constructors' championship. They are here to win the world championship and that's what we'll be trying to do in 2023 and 2024."

Aston Martin currently stand 7th in the constructors' standings, with a 104-point deficit against Alpine, who stand fourth.

Poll : 0 votes