F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Mexican GP?

Red Bull already sealed the 2022 F1 constructors' world championship title last weekend at the US GP. The Austrian outfit then further extended their lead with a double-podium finish in Mexico.

Max Verstappen drove yet another dominant race to become the first driver in F1 history to win 14 races in a given season. In doing so, he beat the 13-race win record set by Michael Schumacher and matched by Sebastian Vettel. Home hero Sergio Perez crossed the checkered flag in third, behind Lewis Hamilton, with the top three drivers matching the same result as the 2021 Mexican GP.

In a post-race media interaction, Perez admitted that he was disappointed with third, insisting that a second-place finish was well within his reach if it was not for a slow pit stop by Red Bull. He said:

“Such a special podium, I’m disappointed with the result to be honest. Felt we could finish second. Mercedes were struggling with the hard but unfortunately we had a bad stop. All in all it wasn’t a great day for us.”

With both Mercedes drivers finishing in the top four, the Silver Arrows strengthened their position in the F1 constructors' standings against Ferrari. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the race in fifth and sixth, with both drivers losing positions in the drivers' championship to Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez respectively. 40 points now separate Ferrari and Mercedes in the F1 constructors' championship in favor of the Scuderia.

McLaren had a relatively strong race in Mexico this weekend, with both drivers finishing in the top 10 after an especially impressive drive by Daniel Ricciardo. Esteban Ocon was sandwiched between the two McLarens, while Alpine's Fernando Alonso was forced to retire from the race due to a late engine failure. As a result, the French outfit now hold a mere seven-point advantage over McLaren in the championship and in their fight for fourth in the standings.

In a post-race media interaction, Alonso claimed that he lost approximately 66 points in the championship to such issues with his Alpine. Explaining what went wrong, he said that he lost one of six cylinders in his car, costing him too much power. This is one of several DNFs that the double world champion has faced this season. In 2023, however, Alonso will be driving for Aston Martin.

Valtteri Bottas came home in tenth, contributing a point to Alfa Romeo, who are currently fighting Aston Martin to retain sixth in the championship. Both drivers of Aston Martin, AlphaTauri, Haas, and Williams finished outside the points, although Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire from the race after an incident with Daniel Ricciardo on lap 51.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Mexican GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 696 2 Ferrari 487 3 Mercedes 447 4 Alpine Renault 153 5 McLaren Mercedes 146 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 7 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 49 8 Haas Ferrari 36 9 AlphaTauri RBPT 35 10 Williams Mercedes 8

