Fernando Alonso: My career is always going to be linked to Sebastian Vettel's career

Fernando Alonso believes his career will always be linked to Sebastian Vettel, even in recent years when the duo has battled in the midfield. The Spaniard said he found it strange not to be racing with Vettel next year and was sentimental about the German's departure as he spoke at a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to select media, including Sportskeeda, Fernando Alonso said:

“I mean, it's going to be strange to don't have him in next year and the first race. But yeah, I mean, we share, as you said, so many things. Over the last 15 years, sometimes we fought for championships, sometimes for seven places, even in Japan to the finish line, and we still obviously always enjoy every single battle and, and respect each other as much as we could. So yeah, I think my career is going to be linked to Sebastian in a way because we fought for many great things and in the best seasons of our life, probably, and even though it was on his side, the outcome always. I think it's going be very linked, our two names – or my name in Sebastian’s career, and vice versa.”

The Alpine driver was nostalgic about his long-time rival's departure and felt their careers would always be linked. The duo were title contenders from 2010 to 2013, with the former in Ferrari and the latter at Red Bull. As a mark of respect, the Spaniard will be wearing a special helmet dedicated to his long-time German rival in the season finale.

Reflecting upon their recent battles, Fernando Alonso relished the fight in Japan to the finish line on the final straight. Although they have battled in the midfield in recent times, their rivalry has always commanded a certain amount of respect, both on and off track.

Fernando Alonso reveals he was always aware he would return to the sport

Fernando Alonso claimed that F1 was not a priority for him when he was on a two-year hiatus from the sport. The double world champion, however, knew he would return, with the regulation change luring him back to the sport, where he hoped for a more level playing field. He revealed that although he watched all the races, he did not feel like returning to the sport until 2021 which was the year the regulations were due to change initially until they were postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Explaining the emotions behind his return to the sport, Fernando Alonso said:

“Sure. I don't know what his [Sebastian Vettel's] emotions are now but in 2018, for me, even the front wing, I don’t know if you noticed, it was written ‘see you later’. It was not a bye-bye. So in a way, in my head, it was always the 2021 rules, an opportunity to come back. I had in my head different challenges at that point. I wanted to race in Daytona, in Dakar, in Le Mans. I wanted to fight for a World Endurance Championship. I don't know, I had different things, and Formula 1 was not a priority, or I didn't have my head in Formula 1 anymore. But I love Formula 1 And I felt that in 2021 It could be an opportunity with the new rules and maybe everything re-shuffles a little bit, in terms of how the teams are, or the competitiveness of them. So yeah, I mean, I fulfill all my boxes in those years away from Formula 1, and I still watch the races at home. And yeah, the rules. They postponed the rules one year for 2022. But I came in 2021 anyway.”

Reacting to Fernando Alonso's emotions behind his F1 return, Sebastian Vettel joked, asking:

“I don't know, how old am I going to be? How old are you now? 40? 41? So I have a bit of time.”

With the German's departure, Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will be the seniormost drivers on the grid. The double champion, who is already 40 years of age, will be 43 by the end of his contract with Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, it is uncertain if Vettel will return to the sport similar to the Spaniard. His British counterpart, however, who threw him a farewell dinner in Abu Dhabi, believes the German won’t stay away from the sport for too long.

