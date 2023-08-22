Fernando Alonso never thought he was slower than Michael Schumacher when he made his debut in F1

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso recently admitted that he has never doubted his own abilities in his F1 career. Even when he made his debut for the backmarker Minardi team in 2001, he believed he could take on the reigning champion Micheal Schumacher in equal machinery.

When Alonso made his debut, Schumacher and Ferrari were at their peak. They had swept both championships the previous year and repeated the feat until 2004. Even when the Scuderia was dominating, the then 20-year-old Alonso was not afraid of going toe to toe with the eventual seven-time champion.

“It’s true that you arrived to F1… when I got to F1, Michael was dominating the sport but I never thought that I was slower than him in a way.” the Aston Martin driver said on the High Performance podcast.

He continued:

“Maybe it was just a kamikaze approach to F1 and the start of my career but I never doubted that having the same car I could challenge him one day.”

“That’s how all my career went so far.”

Fernando Alonso's giant-killing performances in the Minardi had attracted the attention of the F1 paddock. Being managed by Renault boss Flavio Briatore, he joined the French team in 2003 after serving as a test driver over the 2002 season.

With Renault trending in an upward trajectory, the Spaniard put an end to Michael Schumacher and Ferrari's domination by winning the 2005 title. The following season Alonso went head-to-head with Schumacher as he successfully defended his title.

The current reigning champion Max Verstappen also has the same mindset as Fernando Alonso. The Red Bull driver recently said that he would "never admit that he's not the best in the paddock."

The champion's mentality has allowed both drivers to put an end to dominant runs by their rivals to claim their first title.

Fernando Alonso reveals one ability he would take from former F1 champion

The Aston Martin driver spoke about his former McLaren teammate Jenson Button in high regard. He expressed his wish to inherit the British driver's ability to read evolving track conditions.

Fernando Alonso made the revelation in a conversation with Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa in the 'A Pitstop With' series. When asked about one ability he would take another F1 driver, the Spaniard replied:

“I would take from Button, from Jenson, the way of reading these weather conditions... And how the track evolves in damp conditions.”

Jenson Button is one of the most successful wet-weather drivers in the modern era. He won seven rain-affected races in his career and was famous for his ability to read the changing track conditions.

Fernando Alonso has won four rain-affected races in his career, but envies Button's skills in the wet.