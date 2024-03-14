Williams F1 driver Alex Albon claimed Fernando Alonso is 'one of the best guys ever' as he wore the Thai driver's merchandise last year.

The Thai driver launched Alex Albon Athletics last year before the Singapore GP. The merchandise includes hoodies, t-shirts and sneakers which were all the rage when he turned up in them during the weekend in Singapore with Fernando Alonso as one of his customers.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Alex Albon mentioned that the two-time world champion approached him for a pair of sneakers after he liked them. He said:

"Fernando Alonso has to be one of the best guys ever because I didn't want to leapfrog and leach on the drivers and say, 'Can you wear one of my stuff?'. I was like if they want some, sure I would give it to them. So Yuki asked, no problem, and then we were coming out of the driver's briefing and Fernando was like 'I like your shoes can you get me one?'

"I was like, 'Yeah, you bet you can.' So spoke to my manager and told him that you have to get Fernando a pair of shoes and he got them from a prop store and got it for him. On Sunday, here he is wearing Alex Albon Athletics, and it was cool of him."

Fernando Alonso analyzes his P5 at the Saudi Arabian GP

Fernando Alonso stated that he was happy that he finished P5 after holding off Mercedes's George Russell throughout the race to get the best finish of his season.

As per Autosport.com, the Aston Martin driver said:

"I think it was better. We did introduce a new part on Friday and it worked really well. And I think we made a step forward in terms of performance. But we still miss maybe two or three-tenths compared to McLaren and Mercedes, and we will keep chasing that kind of performance.

"It is challenging, but it's a nice challenge and an interesting season ahead. Happy with the race result, in front of both Mercedes, one McLaren, and one Ferrari. It's the maximum I think we can wish for at the moment."

The Spaniard would hope for similar results or better from Aston Martin in the upcoming races as well. That would help him in deciding his future with the Silverstone-based team as his deal with them ends at the end of 2024.