Fernando Alonso picks 3 ‘special moments’ of his F1 career

Fernando Alonso has picked three special moments from his illustrious F1 career. The Spaniard cited his first title victory in 2005, his first race win for Ferrari, and his first podium with Aston Martin as the three best moments of his career.

Alonso has been in the sport longer than 2023 rookie Oscar Piastri has been alive. Still, the two-time world champion is showing no signs of slowing down, having appeared on the podium in every race so far this year.

Aston Martin has provided the Spaniard with a platform on which he can continue to prove his unquenchable thirst for victory.

The 41-year-old won his debut race with Ferrari at the 2010 Bahrain GP and was touted to be a future champion with the team. Unfortunately, the Spaniard was unable to realize his dream of winning with the Scuderia, losing out to his main rival Sebastian Vettel.

In a recent interview with Bang and Olufsen, Fernando Alonso reminisced on his accolade-filled career. He said:

"I think all the memories with different teams and that very link with the result you got in that moment. In Ferrari, I will pick the first race that I won. I will pick from Aston Martin, the last weekend when we got the podium and from Renault, I will pick the championship."

Fernando Alonso tipped to break winless streak in 2023

Fernando Alonso's winless streak, which dates back to 2013, is likely to come to an end soon, according to F1 expert Martin Brundle.

Despite being a two-time world champion, Alonso has not won a race in a while. However, his impressive performance during the first race of the season in Bahrain, where he secured a podium finish, suggests that he has finally found the perfect platform to display his exceptional driving skills.

The Spaniard has since gone on to achieve two more podiums with the Silverstone-based team in Jeddah and Australia.

Considering their form so far, Martin Brundle is convinced that it's just a matter of time before the 41-year-old driver wins his next race. Speaking about Fernando Alonso's current form to Sky Sports F1, Brundle remarked:

"Without a doubt, something will happen this year. It is a good car, he is in flying form. They have got a lot of development capacity in that team through the year at Aston Martin."

"They could well keep moving that car along, more than others who have less wind tunnel time, less digital wind tunnel time and the budget cap closes teams down as well - you can't just spend your way out of trouble in F1 anymore."

The two-time world champion has the bulk of the season to hopefully win another race in the sport.

