Fernando Alonso's subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Fernando Alonso has taken another subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel by claiming that their dominant eras were easier compared to Max Verstappen's. The Spaniard turned heads in the F1 Japanese GP when he was full of praise for the Dutch driver in the manner in which he secured pole position.

The race in Suzuka saw Max Verstappen secure pole position against the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. It is paddock's consensus at this stage that Red Bull is a tough car to drive, and what the Dutch driver has been able to accomplish in it makes him one of the best drivers ever in the sport.

Fernando Alonso was also one of many who praised him, but what stood out was the Spaniard's claim, where he said that Max Verstappen was someone whom even he looked up to on the F1 grid. Ahead of the F1 Bahrain GP, Alonso was once again questioned about the job that Verstappen is doing in the Red Bull, to which the Spaniard took a subtle dig against both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Talking about how Max Verstappen's reign has been, where he has faced serious competition, Alonso said that the two previous dominant reigns (that featured Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel) were easier in comparison. Talking to media, including Sportskeeda, he said,

“There have been periods of dominance in the last twenty years in F1. Great teams and drivers, but the victories were a little bit on the easy side. With Max, except for 2023, he had serious competition in 2022 and also in the last year. And obviously in 2021 with Lewis. The championships that Max has won, except in 2023, were in a more fighting way than the last two eras of champions.”

Further praising Max Verstappen, Alonso said,

“I think he is the best. I have been saying this for a number of years. He has reached a level where the rest of us are not yet. I like it when people win who do not have the best car, and I think everyone agrees with that.”

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title reigns

Lewis Hamilton lost the title to Max Verstappen in 2021, but before that, he dominated the sport from 2014 to 2020. During that period, Mercedes had a dominant car with a superior power unit, and hence no one could compete against them.

During this period, the driver won 6 world titles while one title went to teammate Nico Rosberg. Sebastian Vettel, on the other hand, won 4 in a row from 2010 to 2013. During this period, the driver clinched 2 of his titles in the last race of the season.

Fernando Alonso, on his part, was the driver that Vettel beat in both 2010 and 2012 but hasn't competed for the top prize since then.

