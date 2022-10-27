Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were involved in quite a large collision at the 2022 US GP. The two-time world champion considered the incident to be rather dangerous. He compared the incident to accidents that take place in the IndyCar series, whilst emphasizing that it was a major collision.

In a post-race media interaction, Fernando Alonso said:

"It was not nice, because when you are up in the air you are not aware of where you are on track. I thought that I was much more on the left, and obviously, if you catch the lateral fence - the metallic one - then you spin in the air 360 degrees. You see these kinds of accidents a lot in IndyCar and they are quite dangerous."

He also revealed that both drivers agreed that it was simply a racing incident. Alonso said:

"Honestly, when you see the thing on the TV, it is a racing incident to be honest. We moved basically at the same time to the left - and that was the trigger of everything."

Lance Stroll should be "suspended for one race" after collision with Fernando Alonso, says former F1 driver

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Lance Stroll should be suspended for a race after colliding with Fernando Alonso in the last race.

In his column for formule1.n, the Canadian wrote:

"When I talk about dangerous driving, I’m talking about Lance Stroll. He should be suspended for one race for the Fernando Alonso incident. The FIA has been very lax in both Formula 1 and lower classes with drivers swinging out on the straight when that is the most dangerous thing there is, and the last thing you want to see. It is pathetic and extremely dangerous."

While Lance Stroll was forced to retire from the race, Alonso managed to make it to P7 before being handed a 30-second penalty after which he was dropped to P15.

Alonso finds himself in P9 in the drivers' championship. He could very well have a comfortable cruise to the end of the season in the position, being 19 points clear of Valtteri Bottas in 10th place. The Spaniard is also 14 points behind teammate Esteban Ocon in eighth.

