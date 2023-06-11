Fernando Alonso: What F1 records does he hold?

Fernando Alonso is one of the most prolific F1 drivers in the sport's history having had an eventful career.

In his 20-year career, the Spanish driver has raced for six teams including some of the most recognizable teams such as Ferrari, McLaren, Renault (in all its iterations), and currently Aston Martin.

Although he has only two world championships in his career, there are several other records that he has gotten to his name. Below are some of the F1 records that he holds:

#1 First driver to race in 20 F1 seasons

#2 First driver to start in 350 races

#3 Most kilometers raced in F1 history

#4 Fernando Alonso is the fourth-youngest driver to win a Grand Prix at the age of 22 years, 26 days.

#5 He has the third-highest tally for most consecutive podium finishes (15).

Can Fernando Alonso win his third world championship in F1?

Since returning to the sport in 2021, the two-time world champion has stated that he has set his eyes on winning a third title and has a couple of more years left in the sport despite being in his 40s.

While appearing on Beyond The Grid podcast in 2021, Fernando Alonso said:

“I’m really looking forward to the third championship and I will do what is in my hands and even more in the next coming years. It will mean a lot in terms of maybe a legacy after my career finishes in Formula 1, of how to always push to the limit, always try to find excellence in things you do, having a very high discipline in the way you do races, in the way you approach racing.

"It’s not [that] I’m desperate to get it and that will change, you know, my whole career, or it will change my way of seeing the sport. I’m a competitive person as we touched before, you know? In everything I do. It doesn’t matter if you are 19 or if you are 42 or 43, it’s a way of living and full dedication to the sport. That probably is the biggest thing if I win the third championship – that kind of legacy and message for future generations. Even if the car is not so good. Yes, my plan is to stay at least two or three years more,"

It will be fascinating to see before closing time on his career in the future, if can he notch up some more records to his name as well as the third world title.

