Ferrari 2022 F1 car set to be most aggressive in recent memory

With the latest season F1 approaching, Ferrari is reportedly leaving no stones unturned when it comes to the development of its 2022 car, with reports suggesting of the team 'pushing research in several areas.' The F1 heavyweights had already made it clear during early stages of the 2021 season that the team had shifted its effort towards development of the 2022 package.

Reports suggest that the team is going back to the drawing board for the 2022 season, drawing inspiration from the 2017 and 2018 seasons where it was able to make a package to challenge the dominant Mercedes cars. Ferrari have the likes of design legend Rory Byrne, who helped Michael Schumacher dominate the grid, on the consultation panel; his vast knowledge of ground-effect cars would made a huge difference in the next year's development.

Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1 Very notable that this restructure involves a more prominent role for Rory Byrne, chief designer in the Schumacher era, who will focus primarily on the 2022 car Very notable that this restructure involves a more prominent role for Rory Byrne, chief designer in the Schumacher era, who will focus primarily on the 2022 car

'100% ready' to fight for 2022, says Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz after winning P3 at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Carlos Sainz had a very strong season, showing no signs of uneasiness with his new team. The Spaniard clinched four podiums - at Monaco, Hungary, Russia, and the season finale at the Yas Marina.

He said that with the work being put into the 2022 project by the Scuderia, he was in the right mindset for the season, which will see a tight battle with all teams with a potential to come off the gate. He continued:

"The second half of the season has given me the right confidence with the car, the right confidence with the team, to know I’m ready for whatever comes next year. That combined with the amount of hard work we are putting into the 2022 project has put me into the right mindset"

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 What a way to end my first year with Scuderia Ferrari! Podium today, P3 in Constructor’s and P5 in Driver’s. I really want to thank the entire team and every tifosi for the welcome. I’m already looking forward to 2022. FORZA FERRARI!



Carlos finished the seaon at P5, with his teammate Charles Leclerc at P7. Ferrari clinched P3 in the battle for the constructors' championship after a strong second half of the season.

