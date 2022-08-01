"Ferrari is an absolute joke; Where do I apply for a strategist’s role?" - Fans react to the Prancing Horse's another strategic failure at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Ferrari's list of strategic blunders continues. The 2022 F1 Hungarian GP saw the team bring Charles Leclerc to the pits from the lead for the unfancied hard tires that had already proven to be tough to manage in the race. As a result, the Ferrari driver that was destined to win the race at one point ended up finishing the race in P6.

After the Hungarian GP, Tifosi were not happy as they swarmed the social media accounts of the Italian team and questioned what the logic behind another faulty strategy was. Here are some of the tweets from fans:

“Ferrari is an absolute joke. Carlos and Charles need to join together and make their own team. Absolute garbage strategy as usual. Us fans could do a better job.’’

"Ferrari is an absolute joke. Carlos and Charles need to join together and make their own team. Absolute garbage strategy as usual. Us fans could do a better job.''

“My Sundays are getting ruined on a weekly bases now, cheers’’

“We are hiring 2 experienced drivers and 1 team boss for Ferrari Team. For applications: Headquarter, Ferrari SpA, headquarters and factory, Via Abetone Inferiore n. 4, I-41053 Maranello (MO), Phone: +39 0536 949111’’

Mehmet🏁 🦅 @tinercigeldi @ScuderiaFerrari @Carlossainz55



Headquarter

Ferrari SpA, headquarters and factory

Via Abetone Inferiore n. 4, I-41053 Maranello (MO)



"We are hiring 2 experienced drivers and 1 team boss for Ferrari Team. For applications: Headquarter, Ferrari SpA, headquarters and factory, Via Abetone Inferiore n. 4, I-41053 Maranello (MO), Phone: +39 0536 949111''

“Hey Ferrari. I’be been following F1 for years, have a Masters in Automotive Engineering, and most importantly I can do basic math and make logical decisions…Where do I apply for a strategist’s role?’’

"Hey Ferrari. I'be been following F1 for years, have a Masters in Automotive Engineering, and most importantly I can do basic math and make logical decisions…Where do I apply for a strategist's role?''

“Oh dear... please rethink the strategy. For the sake of the championship.’’

“If the strategy team still has its job in Spa then I don’t know what to say anymore. Everyone, everyone should be deeply ashamed, except for Carlos and Charles. (Admin team you know this isn’t for you.)’’

Aurelino 🏁 @scuderiaurelio @ScuderiaFerrari @Carlossainz55

Everyone, everyone should be deeply ashamed, except for Carlos and Charles.



"If the strategy team still has its job in Spa then I don't know what to say anymore. Everyone, everyone should be deeply ashamed, except for Carlos and Charles. (Admin team you know this isn't for you.)''

“I’m really sorry for you Charles, you gave your best again, and they let you down.. again. we love you and always on your side, Forza Champion’’

"I'm really sorry for you Charles, you gave your best again, and they let you down.. again. we love you and always on your side, Forza Champion''

“The Tifosi are loyal and patient but even they have their limits. The fans need answers or results. Preferably both. I’m sure you are looking into it as well, but things have to turn around after the break otherwise this will be the worst season for the team in recent memory.’’

"The Tifosi are loyal and patient but even they have their limits. The fans need answers or results. Preferably both. I'm sure you are looking into it as well, but things have to turn around after the break otherwise this will be the worst season for the team in recent memory.''

“I will never stop loving Scuderia but you guys really need to do something about your strategies. This is just unacceptable honestly. Throwing away wins and podiums because you can’t get your strategies right. Very disappointing. Have to do better!’’

"I will never stop loving Scuderia but you guys really need to do something about your strategies. This is just unacceptable honestly. Throwing away wins and podiums because you can't get your strategies right. Very disappointing. Have to do better!''

Ferrari points the finger at car performance on Sunday

Mattia Binotto felt that the team could not reciprocate the performance it showed on Friday in the race and because of that, the team could not ultimately win. Speaking to the media after the race, he said:

“Today’s result is unsatisfactory. In general, we did not perform well, with the car unable to reproduce Friday’s pace and in terms of how we managed the strategy and pit stops. Analysing every aspect of this race is our top priority over the coming days, in order to prepare as well as possible for the remaining Grands Prix.’’

Charles Leclerc is now 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship and whilst it's not impossible for the former to still win the title this year, it certainly is not likely.

