Ferrari not a huge fan of triple-headers

Ferrari feels that triple-headers are one of the first things that needs to be reevaluated in the Formula 1 calendar, which has seen considerable last-minute changes over the past two seasons. Most of it can be attributed to the global pandemic which had, at one point, made it nearly impossible for the season to even be contested.

One of the key changes has been the addition of more triple-header races, which are difficult for the teams to manage as they have to stay on the road for up to a month at a stretch.

During the Turkish Grand Prix press conference, Ferrari's Sports Director Laurent Mekis said:

“I think it is clear [that] it is very challenging for Formula 1 to put a great calendar together in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, in that context, we understand that there needs to be a level of flexibility from the teams, which is why we just have to cope with these triple-headers now and then once, hopefully, the pandemic is out of the way, we will sit down again and see how to move forward as it’s probably the aspect that is the most taxing for the race team. Hopefully it will be the first thing that will go away once the pandemic is out of the radar.”

Aston Martin has also voiced its concerns over triple-headers and the strain they put on the teams. More teams are likely to follow suit, especially in light of the 2022 Formula 1 calendar, which will see them contest an unprecedented 23 races over the course of the season.

Ferrari: The 2022 title contenders?

While Ferrari have begun to turn their fortunes around, they're still nowhere close to the level they were at before they were forced to make changes to their engines in 2020.

Their engine program seems to be catching up in performance to the frontrunners and it will be interesting to see if Ferrari are able to take advantage of the new regulations in place for next season.

