"Ferrari is always strong": Aston Martin team principal remains noncommittal about the team's prospects at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is cautious of other rival teams stepping up in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

Since the start of this season, the green British team have surprised everyone in the sport. They have propelled themselves to the top and are considered the second-fastest team in Formula 1.

Speaking to F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto, Krack explained how his team has had a quicker car since the start of the season but Red Bull has always been several steps ahead of them. He pointed out how no one has seen the RB19 in a high-downforce setup yet.

Barretto remains skeptical about whether the team can win in Monaco or not. He said:

"We had a quick car in most of the races so far but Red Bull has always been having the edge. And it would be easy to say now there are less straights and all that, you know, Aston Martin will be competitive against Red Bull. We have not seen Red Bull in high downforce configuration so we need to be vigilant on that."

Mike Krack also mentioned how Mercedes has introduced new upgrade packages and how strong Ferrari has been throughout the season. He downplayed their chances of winning the Monaco GP by stating other teams' strengths, concluding:

"MGP [Mercedes] have big upgrades; you know, they might make a big step. Ferrari is always strong. So it could well be that you have circuits where you expect yourself to be good, that you are a bit on the back foot, and vice versa. So we see how practice goes and then we see at the end how much points we get, if we get any."

The Silverstone-based team is in second place in the constructors' championship behind Red Bull, with 102 points.

Lawrence Stroll draws parallels between Aston Martin and Honda in terms of racing mentality

Aston Martin recently announced that they will be receiving power units from Honda starting with the 2026 F1 season. This is a huge step for the British team since they have been taking their engines from Mercedes for quite some time now.

During a media debrief, Lawrence Stroll stated some similarities between Honda and his team and said:

"Aston Martin and Honda have a lot in common, including engineering excellence and a long-term commitment and passion to win. Honda and its engineers are racers and love to develop its products in competition. Racing is part of its DNA and always has been. Racing is also a part of Aston Martin's DNA for the last 110 years, and together, we will win."

Starting with the 2026 F1 season, there will be massive changes to the engine and technical regulations in F1.

