FIA confirm six engine manufacturers for 2026 F1 season and beyond

The FIA has officially confirmed the entry of six F1 engine manufacturers following the completion of the registration process for the 2026 season.

Apart from the existing four manufacturers, the regulatory body confirmed Honda’s return to F1 independently as a manufacturer along with Audi.

Confirming the six manufacturers for the 2026 season and beyond, F1, in a statement, said:

“The FIA today, 3 February, confirms that six manufacturers have registered as Power Unit Suppliers for the 2026-2030 seasons of the FIA Formula One World Championship onwards. These are Alpine Racing, Audi, Ferrari S.p.A., Honda Racing Corporation, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd, and Red Bull Ford.”

• Alpine Racing

• Audi

• Ferrari S.p.A.

• Honda Racing Corporation

• Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

• Red Bull Ford



Alpine, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull (rebadged as Red Bull Ford for 2026 and beyond) are the existing F1 engine manufacturers.

While Audi has taken over the Alfa Romeo Sauber team, it is unclear which team Honda will partner with. Ford announced their F1 entry on Friday (February 3) along with the Red Bull RB19 launch in New York, confirming that Red Bull Powertrains will be rebadged as Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

In compliance with the new engine regulations, the six manufacturers will be focusing on developing a V6 hybrid engine that will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable fuel and within the engine financial regulations or engine cost cap, which will be effective for the 2026 season and beyond.

FIA president hails the 2026 F1 engine regulations which have resulted in attracting manufacturers into the sport

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes the wave of new manufacturers entering F1 is a testimony to the new engine regulations for the 2026 season and beyond.

The 61-year-old hailed the 2026 regulations and said he was looking forward to a new era in the sport.

Commenting on the confirmation of six manufacturers for 2026, he said:

“The confirmation that there will be six Power Unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers.”

He added:

“The Power Unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1.”

Besides confirming six engine manufacturers from the 2026 season, the FIA have also launched the application process for new Formula 1 teams.

Andretti Global, along with its partnership with General Motors' Cadillac, are the only confirmed new applicant. The FIA and Andretti have both confirmed that their application was being processed and reviewed.

According to Ben Sulayem and FIA, the growing demand for the sport has led to many more teams and manufacturers vying for a spot on the grid.

