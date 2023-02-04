Max Verstappen and Co. share their opinions on the new RB19 livery at the Red Bull launch

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are looking forward to driving the RB19 as they unveiled their car at the Red Bull launch in New York City on February 3. Team CEO Christian Horner felt that their 2023 car is an evolution from the RB18 along with a few tweaks according to the new regulation changes.

Introducing the RB19 to the audience, Horner said:

“Well obviously the regulations are very stable so it’s taking all the lessons from the RB18, our most successful ever car. So there’s been some subtle aerodynamic changes that affect all of the team so trying to optimise those is the challenge."

He continued:

"The tires are slightly different this year within the new regulations but RB19 draws on all the strengths hopefully from what I say was our most successful ever car.”

Giving his first impressions of the car at the unveiling, Max Verstappen said:

“Well I think our livery has been pretty similar for a couple of years now, but I always find it a cool looking car. It really shows you the Red Bull colors all over the space. But we’ve had a lot of a success with that, so why do you need to change it up. Obviously we have a few more partners on the car and a few new partners as well and that’s what it’s all about.”

Max Verstappen believes the livery has been the same for a long time and doesn’t need a change. However, he was happy to see additional new partners in the car.

Horner, meanwhile, believes with the aerodynamic changes being stable, the RB19 is an evolution of the RB18, their most successful car so far. The Briton feels there are differences though, such as more aerodynamic changes and new tires, according to the regulation changes for 2023.

Sergio Perez believes that physical preparation is going to be a key focus until the preseason test since the offseason is short. There is only one preseason test available before the first round in Bahrain. The Mexican highlighted the importance of the short acclimatization period both he and Max Verstappen will have with their new office.

On his initial thoughts about the car and the preparations for 2023, Perez said:

“Yeah for now it’s all upto getting to a good physical level before the season starts because it is a very short time getting into the car. We are going to have only a day and a half each before the season starts, so it’s really how much you can do now and the work you can do with the engineers now and that’s the key and that’s the most you can do.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are optimistically looking forward to driving the RB19 in the 2023 season

While the reigning champion is happy with the first feeling of the car, his Mexican teammate hopes for a good shakedown and preseason preparation with the RB19.

Max Verstappen revealed driving the virtual version of the car on the simulator and felt it was a good improvisation of RB18. Perez felt the long season with 23 calendars meant nailing the preseason will play key to building forward and setting up the rest of the year.

Asked if he has driven the RB19 and his first impression in the simulator, Max Verstappen said:

“Only on the simulator. Coming out of last year, you get a bit of a picture of what you want from the car and what you want to improve with this years cars. I can’t get into any details about it but yeah you constantly try to make it better."

He added:

"On the simulator you try to really get a reference between the simulator and the real track and you correlate it as much as you can. That’s a continuous process. But the first feelings have been really good.”

Perez described his excitement for the season ahead, saying:

“You get to see the new car, you really get excited and you realise the season is about to start. So I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a long season, plenty of races. So for me it is really important, in Bahrain to get to meet the car and see how it is, and hopefully we have a good introduction because that will setup the whole year.”

Red Bull have had two dominant seasons, two driver titles, and a constructors' title. It will now be interesting to see if the RB19 will be enough for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to defend their title.

Despite the launch being more of a livery launch, the most important announcement of the day was Ford partnering with Red Bull from 2026 onwards. While Red Bull are still partnered with Honda until 2026, Ford announced its return to Formula 1 after a 20-year hiatus.

Poll : 0 votes