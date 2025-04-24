Ferrari announces special initiative for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s F1 car in Miami

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix next weekend, Ferrari has teased that their 2025 challenger will be showing up to the track with a new look for the American race. Now, they've taken it a step further by offering fans of the team a chance to be a part of the reveal, taking place before the next GP weekend, by giving them an opportunity to send in messages that will be printed on to the car cover being used to hide the new livery before it's shown off to the world.

With the help of their title partner, HP, the Prancing Horses has set up a website where supporters can send a personal message to the team. The text will be printed onto the unique car cover using HP's large-format printer. Ferrari took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to share details of the opportunity.

".@HP is turning your messages into something unforgettable Submit your message before the Miami GP and see it printed on their special car cover used to reveal the Miami livery for 2025," they captioned the post.

This is the second year that Ferrari has brought a special paint scheme to the Miami weekend. Last year, as a celebration of their heritage, the team used two shades of blue: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino. These blues were on the wings, the engine cover, the halo, the rear-view mirrors, the race numbers, and the wheel rims. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both appeared with their race suits, shoes, gloves, and helmets, showing off the special hues.

In a video shared yesterday that teased the new look for the upcoming race, Leclerc and his 2025 teammate, Lewis Hamilton, were also shown to be a part of the design process.

Fans react to Ferrari's call for personal messages

Taking to the reply section of Ferrari's post on X, fans of the racing organization were thrilled to get a chance to share their words of encouragement to the team, and excited to be featured on the cover. Mostly, they were very supportive of the initiative taken by the Italian team.

"that's such a cool idea !!!!"

"this is absolutely beautiful and sweet 🥹🩷," a fan wrote.

"this is really sweet! and much respect that you're leaving this free to us and not asking for personal details, that is actually extra nice of you, kudos to both pr teams! 😊appreciate the gesture!," another replied.

Others also shared that they sent in their messages, hoping that Ferrari would choose it for the cover.

"My message to Lewis sent, hope to see it there. I need one for the pit crew, they are killing it," wrote one user.

"I have written so many messages hope to see at least one of them," a fan commented.

One fan even shared what they sent in:

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be back on track sporting the new colours when the Miami Grand Prix kicks off on May 2nd.

