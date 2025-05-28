Ferrari benefit while McLaren loses a lot after FIA’s latest directive for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix: Report

The FIA is all set to enforce a new flexi-wing test for all the Formula 1 teams, including Ferrari, and McLaren at the upcoming Spanish GP this weekend. As per reports, the test could benefit Ferrari the most and, at the same time, put McLaren in trouble once the governing body carries out the aforementioned test.

In January this year, the FIA released a statement saying they will conduct a thorough and stricter flexi-wing test (applies for both front and rear wing) on the F1 teams. At that time, numerous reports pointed towards various teams exploiting the FIA directives on the flexibility of the wings and using it to their advantage.

Addressing it, the sanctioning body brought forth the flexi-wing test during the Spanish GP at the end of May. The FIA said that they delayed the process of bringing the directive so that the teams do not have to discard the existing spare parts and components.

With that said, the FIA directive is all set to be implemented this week, and as per German media giant Auto Motor Und Sport, the Prancing Horse will be the team to get the most benefit since they were most conservative when developing these flexi-wings.

On the other hand, McLaren, the current Championship leader, will face the most consequences because of it. According to paddock chatters, the Papayas exploited the flexi-wing situation the most of all teams. Besides McLaren, Mercedes could be another top team to face the wrath of the new FIA directive.

Currently, the Zak Brown-led team is leading the Constructors' Championship with 319 points after eight races and two Sprints. They are followed by Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari with 147, 143, and 142 points.

Mercedes boss hints at potential Ferrari advantage amid flexi-wing test

Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff attend the Team Principals Press Conference at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is of the opinion that Ferrari could end up being the most advantageous team amid the flexi-wing test at the Spanish GP this weekend. Speaking about this, here's what the Silver Arrows boss said:

"I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi-wings. What it's going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at. I'm not sure it will (change things), but another angle of curiosity and I don't know how it's going to go." (Via Sky Sports)

McLaren has been the most dominant team so far into the season with six out of eight wins to their tally. Red Bull has shown sparks of brilliance, thanks to Max Verstappen's racecraft as he won in Japan and Italy. Meanwhile, Mercedes and Ferrari are yet to win a race in 2025 despite picking up multiple podiums.

