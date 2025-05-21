Ferrari boss admits the frustration of inability to outrun McLaren despite being in ‘good shape’

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur commented on the team's current condition on the 2025 F1 grid as they continue to struggle with pace in the top order. The team has finished no better than P3 so far this season, but showcased some race pace improvement in Imola.

Ad

After being eliminated in Q2, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc charged through the grid, paired with good strategic calls and a safety car, which helped them finish P4 and P6, respectively. However, this was quite a tough bargain considering this was the first spell of the Italian team's two home races in the season. They had a much better pace compared to the 2024 season, where they were in strong contention for the World Championship against McLaren.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the latter has continued to lead both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings this season, battling with a significant advantage over their competition. Not only are their cars extremely sufficient in tire management, but they also have an extreme aerodynamic advantage compared to others, and both their drivers have been consistently pushing through.

Commenting on Ferrari's situation after the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP, team principal Frederic Vasseur mentioned that the team does not have the best car despite being in "good shape" occasionally.

Ad

"I don't think that we have the best car. Even when we are in good shape in the race, we are not faster than the McLaren," he said (via F1). "We are there, probably, but not fast enough. What is clear is that over the last three or four races, we have always had a much better pace in the race than in qualifying."

Ad

This has been Ferrari's worst start in the more recent years in terms of points and competitiveness. Although the team did sign Lewis Hamilton, the car has been severely underperforming with major issues in drivability.

Ferrari prioritizing qualifying in Monaco after difficult Saturday in Imola earlier

Charles Leclerc celebrates his victory at Monaco with Ferrari, 2024 (Getty Images)

As mentioned, both Leclerc and Hamilton were eliminated in Q2 during the qualifying session in Imola earlier last week. This painted a dire picture for Ferrari as F1 heads to Monaco next.

Ad

The team performed exceptionally in the Principality last year, with Leclerc clinching the victory, his first on home soil. However, it is difficult to state if they will manage to extract the same performance from the car this time around.

Considering Monaco's layout and how the race has turned out in recent years, with difficulty in overtaking, it is understood that the qualifying session sets up most of the grid. This is not a positive note for the Italian outfit, who have been suffering with their single lap pace this year.

Ad

"There is a bit of frustration for us. For sure, we need to put all our effort on this. Next weekend, Monaco, on Saturday evening, it will be almost done," Fred Vasseur added.

He also mentioned that the team will be focused on improving their qualifying pace.

"We have to [have] much more performance on Saturday. Monaco is probably a bit different on tyre management. We have to do a much better job on Saturday next week," he concluded.

Ferrari stands in fourth place of the Constructors' Championship this year as McLaren continues to lead the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More