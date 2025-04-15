Ferrari boss circles “struggling” teams between Red Bull, McLaren & Mercedes after Bahrain

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur shared his candid assessment of the Formula 1 pecking order following the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. Talking to the media, the Frenchman suggested that Red Bull and Mercedes may be more inconsistent than McLaren.

The comments came in response to questions about Ferrari's performance in Sakhir, where both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton encountered significant challenges. Despite finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, the results boosted a weekend filled with inconsistent balance and a persistent lack of grip in the SF-25.

While Hamilton managed to recover after a P9 start, Leclerc voiced frustration over the car’s handling post-race, citing a 'snowball effect' of problems, particularly in the final stint. These issues have lingered throughout Ferrari’s 2025 campaign. Vasseur pushed back on the suggestions that his side’s issues were unique, instead pointing to broader inconsistencies throughout the field.

Speaking in the Bahrain paddock, the Ferrari team principal said:

"I don't want to speak about rear stability. I think what is true is that balance is not an easy one with the tyres, because we have a different behaviour of the tyres with the conditions. It means the balance is also changing a lot. Yes, but when I say yes, it is probably Mercedes and Red Bull that are struggling more than McLaren on consistency." (via GPblog)

Ferrari's Bahrain weekend was not straightforward. Leclerc’s qualifying pace gave the team early hope, with the Monegasque starting in the second row ahead of championship leader Lando Norris. However, Saturday’s promise did not translate into a performance on Sunday.

Leclerc's #16 SF-25 faced downforce and handling issues during the final stint, allowing Norris to capitalize with five laps to go. The 27-year-old held the third position for most of the race but failed to defend his place, as the British driver overtook him fairly easily from the outside on medium tires.

In contrast, Lewis Hamilton, still adjusting to life in red, showed signs of improvement. The seven-time world champion was off the pace in practice and qualified in ninth place but clawed back momentum with a top-five finish.

Vasseur’s decision to bracket Mercedes and Red Bull as 'struggling more' suggests that the Prancing Horse sees its own inconsistencies as part of a field-wide challenge tied to the evolving nature of the 2025 tire compounds and unpredictable grip windows.

Frédéric Vasseur calls for stability amid Ferrari's fluctuating form

Charles Leclerc leads Lando Norris (4) and Lewis Hamilton (44) in Bahrain. Source: Getty

While Ferrari’s start to the season didn’t set the paddock alight, Vasseur’s assessment of the weekend revealed a broader observation. He claimed that consistency and not raw speed may be the decisive battleground early in 2025. However, the irregular balance and lack of correlation between sessions proved frustrating for both drivers.

Vasseur acknowledged that this variability had taken a toll across the garage.

"For sure, for the drivers, you have a bit of frustration when, at the end of FP2, the balance is good, and at the beginning of FP3, it is not. But that is where we have to improve together. It's not the driver, it's not the team, it is teamwork," said the Frenchman. (via GPblog)

McLaren continued its strong start to the season in Bahrain on the back of the superior MCL39. Oscar Piastri took the checkered flag, 15.499 seconds ahead of Mercedes ace George Russell, with Norris finishing third. Both Papaya drivers have finished on the podium for the third time in four races so far.

Ferrari remains 94 points behind McLaren in the Constructors standings. As the championship heads to Jeddah this week, Ferrari will look to narrow the setup window, unlock better rear stability, and convert flashes of pace into full-race execution.

