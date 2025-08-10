Ferrari boss cites F1 icons in Jean Todt and Christian Horner as he pleads for patience

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has called for patience from fans and onlookers as he claimed that it takes time for a team to start winning. The Frenchman was on the verge of being shown the door this season, as reports suggested that the senior management was thinking about a replacement.

Ad

This was big news during the F1 Canadian GP, where we ultimately had drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc coming out in support of Fred Vasseur. Ultimately, Ferrari has ended up announcing an extension for the Frenchman.

Talking to the media after the F1 Hungarian GP, Fred Vasseur was quite clear in his approach, where he said that the focus needs to be on giving the team time to get things in order. He cited how Christian Horner and Jean Todt also had to spend years bringing the team together before it started winning.

Ad

Trending

Christian Horner, on his part, became a Red Bull team boss in 2005, and it wasn't until 2010 that he got the first championship. Jean Todt took over at Ferrari in 1994 and would only start winning championships in 1999. Talking to F1.com, Fred Vasseur said,

"It's no secret that Ferrari wants to win the championship again, and we will do everything to achieve it. I think we've made a good step forward everywhere, but now we need a little more time to put everything together for the 2026 challenge. It's a good opportunity. I'm in the most exciting place: if you can win in F1, that's great, but winning with Ferrari is something very emotional.”

Ad

He added,

“It takes time in general, and it takes time at Ferrari too: if we look at the history of F1, Christian Horner at Red Bull and Jean Todt at Maranello are success stories, but they took several seasons,” he added. “ It takes years to build a team and recruit the people you want to have with you, and then it takes time to work together. We want to be very agile in F1, but the reality is that we have a lot of inertia.”

Ad

We have a clear goal: Ferrari boss

Fred Vasseur almost won the title with Ferrari last season as well when the team took McLaren to the last race of the championship. Talking about the future and the goal in place, the Frenchman made it clear that the team is completely focused on taking the next step and winning. He said,

"We have a clear target, a clear goal. Everybody in the company is aligned on this project and pushing in the same direction, and this is probably the best feeling when you have a goal and that everybody is convinced that we can achieve it, we can go for it and that we are all pushing in the same direction."

The 2026 F1 season is a crucial one for the team because the power unit has to be a strong one. The horrors of the 2014 F1 season, when the power unit deficit decided the fate of the respective teams, is something that could potentially set the team back a few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More